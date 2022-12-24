New York Mets deal with Carlos Correa in jeopardy due to concerns about his leg

It seems the New York Mets are having the same reservations that the San Francisco Giants had about giving Carlos Correa a massive long-term contract.

While the news cycle in regard to MLB free agency has slowed down considerably over the last week, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a few headline-making stories. The most notable in that time was the surprise decision by the Giants to postpone finalizing a planned $350 million deal with All-Star Carlos Correa, and his even more shocking move to instead agree to a deal with the Mets.

The opening that allowed New York to swoop in and sign one of the biggest names in MLB free agency came after San Francisco did not like what they saw in the results of the physical examination Correa had with team doctors.

Well, it seems that same issue that raised serious concerns for the Giants is now making the New York Mets hesitate about processing the 12-year deal they have on the table for the two-time All-Star.

New York Mets reportedly concerned about the ‘long-term stability of Carlos Correa’s leg’

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that the agreement between the New York Mets and Carlos Correa could be in jeopardy after the organization began to “express reservations about the long-term stability of Correa’s leg” following a Thursday physical by their medical staff.

Correa underwent arthroscopic surgery when he was a 19-year-old minor leaguer in the Houston Astros system after he fractured his right fibula and damaged ligaments when his spike got stuck on the bag running out a triple. He has never gone to the disabled list for a right leg injury in the years since, but there clearly seem to be signs of deterioration that was a long-term worry for both the Giants and Mets medical staff.

In his report, Rosenthal suggested that the Mets could revise the deal with the 28-year-old by inserting “language saying that portions of the deal would not be guaranteed if Correa missed a set amount of time with a specific leg problem.”

They could also choose to shorten the years but increase the annual pay in a new contract. Furthermore, team options earlier in the pact could be another route for the team if they choose to go forward with an agreement.