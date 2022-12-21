Carlos Correa shockingly signs $315M deal with New York Mets after Giants pact falls apart

In a stunning development, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa will not be wearing San Francisco Giants orange and black in 2023 but instead will don the orange and blue of the New York Mets.

Carlos Correa entered MLB free agency as one of the elite everyday players on the market. In a class that featured the reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, and three other All-Star shortstops, Correa was arguably the second-best player up for grabs in MLB free agency.

That is why it was a major coup for the San Francisco Giants when it was announced last week that the team had come to terms with the former Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins star. The deal was a high-level consolation prize after the organization failed in its pursuit of Judge. However, it seems Correa decided to give Giants fans coal for Christmas instead of the gift of manning shortstop in Oracle Park for the next decade.

On Wednesday morning, one of the most shocking moments in this MLB offseason occurred when the agreement between Correa and the Giants apparently fell through, and he decided to instead take his talents to the east coast to play for the New York Mets next season.

Carlos Correa changes mind, signs with New York Mets for $315 million

After a planned press conference on Tuesday to announce Correa’s deal with the Giants was postponed, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman was the first to report that the agreement had fallen through and he was instead headed to the Mets for 12 years and $315 million.

The 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco hit a major snag yesterday when reports claimed an issue arose during the 28-year-old’s pre-press conference physical. Apparently, that did not scare off the New York Mets as they quickly came to terms on a pact. The framework was likely already there after the team made a strong push for the two-time All-Star before he agreed to a deal with the Giants.

Correa deal caps off wild offseason for surefire World Series contender Mets

After disappointing in the MLB playoffs, following a 101-win season, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has made it clear with his words and his bank account that he will do whatever it takes to bring the team its first championship since 1986. The organization already had one of the highest payrolls in the sport in 2022, but now they will be the most expensive team in American sports next season.

The Mets gave closer Edwin Diaz a record deal when the offseason started. Added AL Cy Young Justin Verlander for $43 million annually. Signed Japanese ace Kodai Senga for major money, and re-signed centerfielder Brandon Nimmo for $162 million. The Carlos Correa deal will now take the payroll for this season to a record $384 million. That will also mean $111 million in tax penalties as the organization has now blown by all previous tax penalty thresholds.

Carlos Correa stats 2022:279 AVG, .357 SLG, .479 OBP, 22 HR, 64 RBI, 70 R

Nevertheless, the moves this offseason certainly make the roster that was already one of the best in MLB a heavy favorite to at least reach the World Series in 2023. It is unclear at this point if Carlos Correa will change his position, or if pal and fellow star Francisco Lindor will move over to second or third next season.