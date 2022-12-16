Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency

Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t be with the Los Angeles Dodgers, there are sure to be teams starved for high-end starting pitching that will take a flier on his services in MLB free agency.

After being viewed as a journeyman or spot starter for the first five years of his career, Bauer evolved from a competent starter to an All-Star and then an ace for certain teams. That impressive evolution eventually earned him a massive three-year, $102 million contract from the Dodgers before the 2021 season.

Related: MLB free agent tracker: Carlos Rodon heads to the New York Yankees

However, the 31-year-old was pulled from the dugout for most of 2021, and all of this past season after he was accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman. While the claims never led to official charges from local authorities, MLB’s own investigation found enough evidence to suspend the former Cleveland and Cincinnati pitcher indefinitely. But that suspension could end soon.

4 teams that could sign Trevor Bauer in MLB free agency

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman gave a surprise update on the Trevor Bauer situation and why he is expected to hit the MLB free agency market once his suspension ends.

“Some expect Trevor Bauer will win back some of the time/money from his suspension. Word is the Dodgers want no part of him back with the team, however, and will release him if/when he’s let back in.” – Update on Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 8-5 record, 2.59 ERA, 1.003 WHIP, 137 SO, 107.2 IP

There will certainly be teams that shy away from Bauer due to the serious allegations against him. However, there will also be others who view getting an ace-level starter at a discount rate as worth the bad public relations. With that in mind, here are four teams that could sign Trevor Bauer when he hits the MLB free agency market.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when they signed New York Mets great Jacob deGrom. After adding the future Hall-of-Famer there were reports the team was still in the market for another star pitcher. The Rangers pursuing Bauer seems likely with many of the top names now off the market and the team looking to end their six-year playoff drought by improving the starting rotation.

Tampa Bay Rays

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While the Tampa Bay Rays never spend big, they have always been savvy when it comes to their acquisitions from outside the organization. There is a good chance Bauer will sign with a team for a discounted rate on a short-term deal upon his return. The Rays are always in the running for a playoff spot, so joining their roster would give him a chance to up his MLB free agent value on a winning team, as well as give Tampa Bay the ace they badly need.

Cleveland Guardians

Maybe the best way for Trevor Bauer to rebuild his name and career would be to return to his roots and a reunion in Cleveland. No organization better understands his value — after earning his lone All-Star appearance there in 2018. Plus, the American League Central champions could certainly use him to combine with young guns Shane Bieber and Cal Quantrill. That trio would certainly be formidable and one of the elite triple threats in the AL.

Toronto Blue Jays

A rotation led by Bauer and Alek Manoah would certainly make the Toronto Blue Jays a force in the AL East and give them a better chance to compete with the new Yankees duo of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. If most American organizations shy away from the one-time All-Star, maybe plying his craft abroad would be a smart route to help regain respect in the game while also competing for a playoff contender.