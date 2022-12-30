Los Angeles Dodgers players reportedly don’t want Trevor Bauer back in 2023

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers made Trevor Bauer one of the highest-paid MLB players before the 2021 season, signing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. Less than two years later, it seems he is no longer wanted in Los Angeles.

After winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2021, Bauer signed with the reigning World Series champions. He pitched well early in the season, striking out 31.7% of batters faced with a .181 batting average allowed and a 3.7 K/BB ratio across his 17 starts.

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 2.59 ERA, 5.9 H/9, 11.5 K/9 in 107.2 innings

On July 2, 2021, Major League Baseball placed Bauer on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault against him. MLB extended his administrative leave periodically through the remainder of the 2021 season.

Following the conclusion of the MLB lockout, MLB suspended Bauer for two seasons after its investigation into the sexual assault allegations against him. While a Los Angeles judge denied a permanent restraining order levied by the woman against Bauer and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges, MLB investigators determined Bauer’s suspension warranted one of the longest suspensions ever in professional sports.

Shortly after MLB announced its suspension, another woman came forward telling The Washington Post that Bauer allegedly choked her unconscious without her consent dozens of times during their relationship. She became the third woman to accuse Bauer of sexual assault, accusations Bauer all denied.

The 31-year-old pitcher appealed his suspension, with a neutral arbitrator upholding 194 games of Bauer’s suspension original suspension but clearing him to return in 2023. On the verge of making a return to MLB for the first time since June 28, 2021, it appears Bauer isn’t wanted back in Los Angeles.

Trevor Bauer contract: $35.333 million salary in 2023

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, many in the Dodgers’ clubhouse prefer Bauer not to return in 2023. Those players and clubhouse personnel will reportedly get their way, with Los Angeles planning to release the former All-Star pitcher.

It’s not the first time reports have emerged that Dodgers’ players don’t want him on the team. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported in 2021 that a majority of players in Los Angeles didn’t want Bauer back under any circumstances.

Several reporters suggested players never wanted Los Angeles to sign Bauer, with his abrasive nature clashing with the clubhouse. When the allegations against him came out, his teammates cut ties with him on social media.

Ultimately, Bauer is likely going to find an MLB team to play for in 2023. Considering his demeanor and the off-field allegations, clubs in big media markets are expected to stay away. However, his contributions on the mound from 2020-’21 suggest a team away from the spotlight might take the risk of criticism for adding him to their starting rotation on a one-year deal.