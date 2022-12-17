Los Angeles Dodgers’ inactivity in MLB free agency reportedly due to Trevor Bauer situation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surprisingly been fairly quiet in MLB free agency over the last month and a half, and it seems there is a very specific and expensive reason why.

In recent weeks, organizations around MLB have set records as they’ve dealt out over a billion dollars in contracts to various star players. The New York Yankees gave Aaron Judge $360 million, the Mets will pay Justin Verlander over $40 million annually for the next two years, and the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a massive $280 million pact.

Many of the big and mid-market teams around the league got in the spending mix to upgrade their rosters over the last few weeks, yet the Dodgers haven’t made much noise beyond random speculation. The organization is one of the biggest spenders each year yet their most notable moves in the offseason were releasing former National League MVP Cody Bellinger and re-signing Clayton Kershaw at a discounted rate.

However, a new report reveals that the ongoing situation with suspended starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has had a major effect on the team’s decision-making in the offseason.

Trevor Bauer’s return the cause of Los Angeles Dodgers’ cautious approach to MLB free agency

While the Dodgers had one of the highest payrolls in the league last year, the organization actually saved a good bit of money when it comes to Bauer. The ace pitcher is serving a two-year suspension after being accused of sexual assault last year. However, the arbitration process on his ongoing ban could be coming to an end soon.

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 8-5 record, 2.59 ERA, 1.003 WHIP, 137 SO, 107.2 IP

On Friday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that with Trevor Bauer possibly getting a positive ruling in arbitration in the near future, his sizable contract will be added back to the Dodgers payroll and is a major reason for the team’s careful approach to the MLB free agent market this winter.

“The Dodgers, fearing they might owe tens of millions in salary and luxury-tax penalties if an arbitrator reduces or overturns Trevor Bauer’s two-year suspension, are proceeding with caution this offseason. They are not unwilling to spend amid the Bauer uncertainty, as evidenced by their addition of Freddie Freeman last March and recent bid for Justin Verlander. But club officials view the roster as deep enough for them to pursue free agents in their usual manner — at their price.” – Update on Dodgers offseason strategy

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to cut Bauer once he is allowed back into the league. He has one year, and $32 million left on the three-year, $102 million deal he signed with the organization before the 2021 season. He missed most of 2021, and all of the 2022 season after an MLB investigation found enough evidence to place him on indefinite leave last year.