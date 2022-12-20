Carlos Correa signing on hold after San Francisco Giants discover medical concerns

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Just when the San Francisco Giants thought they finally landed their superstar after signing two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million contract, we may now have a major disagreement.

Correa’s signing hasn’t officially been announced by the Giant just yet, and the 28-year-old had been set to be introduced to the media via press conference on Tuesday afternoon, only now it won’t be happening. At least not today.

Instead, the introductory press conference has been postponed after medical concerns popped up, according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press. The problems arose after the results of Correa’s physical came in but are not related to his back, as Susan Slusser reports.

What’s next for Carlos Correa, San Francisco Giants?

It’s a massive development that could have a cascading effect. It’s possible the Giants still get their guy, but possibly at a reduced rate or even a shorter contract length.

There’s also always the chance of another team swooping back in. The Minnesota Twins were believed to be finalists for Correa but ultimately only offered a contract in the 10-year, $285 million range, but they already have access to the shortstop’s medical info.

But it’s too soon to assume what may happen here. Correa originally verbally agreed with the Giants back on Dec. 13, but now nothing is certain. The Giants do still have their original shortstop, with Brandon Crawford remaining on the roster for now, but obviously, they were seeking an improvement over the soon-to-be 36-year-old former All-Star.

At this point, all we know is the Giants called off the press conference roughly three hours before it was set to begin and have yet to provide any explanation.

It is unknown if the Giants have attempted to re-negotiate their original agreement with the eight-year veteran. Correa has only ever played in 150 games or more once in his career, so it’s possible the Giants aren’t sold on his long-term durability after the results of the physical came back.

At this point, consider the Correa sweepstakes wide open once again. But maybe that isn’t the case at all. Maybe both he and the Giants are still determined to make the numbers work, even if they end up getting an adjustment. Stay tuned on this one.

