Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s best-remaining free agent, has come off the board, signing a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets. This comes on the heels of fellow former Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott signing with the New England Patriots. But Elliot’s one-year contract doesn’t stack up to Cook’s and is worth up to $6 million

But what about the Jets? What type of player are Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett adding to the offense?

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today

Dalvin Cook’s skills may be declining, but he’s a multi-purpose threat

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Several teams have been linked to a potential Cook signing. But only the Jets were willing to bring the former Minnesota Vikings running back in for a visit. Suggestions that Cook wanted to pair up with Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple were accurate, and the Jets QB’s willingness to take a nearly $35 million pay cut surely didn’t hurt at the negotiation table.

The chance to play in the AFC East, where he’ll get to face off with his younger sibling James Cook’s Buffalo Bills twice a year was another key factor in Cook’s signing. Cook’s arrival in New York means his time in Minnesota is officially done after six productive seasons. Some might suggest his skills are on the decline, and a few advanced metrics back up that ideology.

Dalvin Cook rush yards over expectation (RYOE) per @NextGenStats's model



2019: +106

2020: +250

2021: +81

2022: -41



Just 34.5% of Cook's carries in 2022 gained positive YOE, which was second-worst amongst backs with 200+ carries. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 17, 2023

However, this is still a player who’s coming off four consecutive seasons topping 1,000 yards rushing. Not to mention, the 28-year-old is also a capable pass-catcher with a career catch rate of 77 percent. Offseason surgery to repair an oft-dislocated shoulder could mean Cook is in for a bounce-back season.

Dalvin Cook’s stats last season: 264 carries, 1,173 rushing yards, 8 TD, 39 receptions, 295 receiving yards, 2 TD catches

Yet, even if the Jets get the same version Rodgers saw up close for several seasons in Green Bay, Cook can still help even a deep backfield led by Breece Hall and Michael Carter. The bigger issue may be finding enough snaps to go around.

But the Jets have time to figure that out, with Cook still at least a week away from being able to practice after undergoing surgery on his shoulder over the offseason.

Related: 3 best fits for Carson Wentz after Week 1 of NFL preseason