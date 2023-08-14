3 best fits for Carson Wentz after Week 1 of NFL preseason

For teams looking to add depth to their quarterback depth chart, there aren’t a ton of options out there. Carson Wentz stands out among a group that includes 34-year-old Nick Foles, 38-year-old Joe Flacco, and 38-year-old Matt Ryan, who has since taken his talents to the broadcasting booth. This list, of course, omits a 46-year-old Tom Brady, who actually appears retired this time.

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is in the books, giving all 32 teams time to evaluate their QB rooms. In some cases, coaches probably didn’t like what they saw in live action. In other cases, front offices have long had their eye on adding another arm to the roster but wanted to give their existing players a chance to prove themselves. Yet, as the weeks go by, coaches know learning a playbook and building chemistry with receivers only becomes harder to accomplish.

That’s why, for a player like Wentz, signing a contract sooner than later would benefit not only the 30-year-old QB but also the team that adds him to the roster. But which franchise is the best fit for the former Eagles, Colts, and Commanders QB who is now looking for his fourth team in as many seasons? Here are a few options.

Chicago Bears add Wentz to the sleuth

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Many NFL teams either have a high-level backup or a young, recently drafted player developing at the QB position. For the Chicago Bears, their prospect is starter Justin Fields. This coaching staff doesn’t have the time or resources to invest their attention into another young QB. The focus is entirely on Fields.

But what if Fields, who missed two games with injuries last season, gets hurt again? Then the Bears are either turning to backup P.J. Walker, who is a fine system fit, similar to Fields, but isn’t going to win you many games with his arm. Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent are the only other QBs on the roster.

Carson Wentz’s stats last season: 62.3% comp. rate, 1,755 passing yards, 11 TD, 9 INT

Chances are, if Fields experiences a serious injury, the Bears’ season is over anyway. Given that they have an extra first-round pick after trading down from No. 1 overall with Carolina, the Bears may embrace another chance to reset. Yet, adding Wentz would give this team a chance to compete no matter what happens.

Buffalo Bills buy Josh Allen insurance with Carson Wentz

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There are no concerns about Josh Allen in Buffalo. However, if the annual MVP candidate were to get hurt, the level of paranoia would reach an all-time high for the Bills. Last season’s backup Case Keenum has moved back home to Houston, and the Bills have since replaced him with Kyle Allen.

Allen is unique in that he does have nearly a full season of starting experience and has a strong bond with the Bills Mafia’s starting QB, but is he really better than Wentz? If the Bills had to play a stretch of six games or so without their best player, is Kyle Allen the one you want to hand the keys to your franchise to?

Probably not, and even though Matt Barkley knows the system well, he’s probably not providing many reasons for hope, either. But Wentz, although he’s had a rough stretch, has at least shown flashes of playing at a high level in the past. Having the benefit of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and a deep tight end room with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid would help give the North Carolina native a fighting chance at turning his career around.

Cincinnati Bengals sign former No. 2 pick

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow is already giving Bengals fans anxiety after experiencing a calf injury during training camp. While it looks like the Pro Bowl QB could be back in time for Week 1, his absence gives the coaching staff a long look at their backups.

This means Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning, and Reid Sinnett are getting bigger opportunities, but what if the Bengals aren’t convinced that any of the three are capable of leading a high-powered offense if needed?

The early returns in Week 1 of the preseason against Green Bay weren’t encouraging, where Siemian and Browning completed just 55 percent of their passes while throwing two interceptions (one tipped) and taking a sack. Sure, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd weren’t available, but the QBs weren’t playing against elite competition either.

Meanwhile, Wentz is available in free agency. If all it takes is a strong offer and a clear chance at being the top backup on a team with Super Bowl aspirations, what are we waiting for?

