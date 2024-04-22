New York Giants reportedly showing significant interest in trade-up for QB

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants haven’t made it a secret this offseason that they are interested in upgrading at quarterback. Just days out from the 2024 NFL Draft, new reports indicate those efforts remain in place with a relatively aggressive pursuit of a trade.

Just one year removed from making Daniel Jones one of the highest-paid NFL players, the Giants’ front office has already been scouting the 2024 quarterback class. New York has long-term concerns with Jones that go beyond his contract, fueling the motivation to pursue a top prospect at the position this year.

Related: New York Giants ‘strongly believed’ to covet this top QB

However, holding the sixth overall pick, the Giants aren’t in a great spot to address the position. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will take quarterbacks with the first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft order, with the New England Patriots entertaining offers at No. 3 overall but leaning towards taking a quarterback.

Appearing on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter said the Giants and Minnesota Vikings are the two teams showing the most interest in moving up into the top picks.

“The two teams, in my mind, that I’ve been able to ascertain that have been the most active calling up to No. 3 have been the Minnesota Vikings, No. 1, and I think second, if we’re going to quantify it, is the New York Giants. Those are two teams that have expressed an interest in moving up to No. 3.” Adam Schefter on the New York Giants interest in trading up ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Related: NFL teams think New England Patriots might make 2 bold moves in the 2024 NFL Draft

There have been other NFL teams previously interested in moving up for a quarterback. Both the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have been tied in NFL rumors to trade-up scenarios for a top-five pick. For now, however, it appears to be down to the Vikings and Giants.

New York has the benefit of being able to offer any team that is moving down from the top four a short slide, packaging the No. 6 overall pick with additional assets. However, while Minnesota is lower in the first round, it can package both the 11th and 23rd overall picks while potentially pairing it with a 2025 first-round pick.

Schefter’s wording and additional NFL reporting make it fairly clear that Minnesota is being more aggressive in its efforts and that likely means a willingness to give up more. However, the Giants’ clear interest in trading up makes their plans with the sixth pick an even bigger storyline for Thursday night.

Related: New York Giants GM reveals insight into first three picks in 2024 NFL Draft