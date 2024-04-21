New York Giants ‘strongly believed’ to covet this top NFL Draft QB prospect

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’re counting down the days until the start of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, when the Chicago Bears are expected to make Caleb Williams the first overall pick. After that, things get a bit more hairy when trying to predict what others, such as the New York Giants, are planning to do.

The Giants, who hold the sixth pick in the first round, could have a major impact on the first day of the NFL Draft, depending on which direction New York goes in.

Based on their needs, it would seem that the Giants would want to prioritize getting Daniel Jones a No. 1 receiver. Yet, others feel like the Giants need to replace their franchise quarterback with a younger option who can hopefully prove to be more durable and effective in the long run.

But if the Giants do decide to stand pat or even trade up for a QB, which one are they targeting?

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are strongly believed to view North Carolina’s Drake Maye as ‘the guy’ they want to target at QB.

“There is a strong belief by some in the league that Maye is the Giants’ guy. Perhaps it has to do with him being the most similar to Daboll’s former pupil, Allen. Maye is the one who could force New York to mortgage part of its future in order to address the most important position on the roster. He also could benefit from sitting a year behind Daniel Jones.” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on New York Giants’ NFL Draft rumors

It’s almost like the Giants are trying to light a fire under Daniel Jones’ seat. The Giants’ QB attended Duke, and putting out rumors that the front office likes a North Carolina quarterback, well, that’s just comical. Of course, Duke and North Carolina are major collegiate rivals, and for Jones, getting replaced by a UNC product would be hard to stomach.

Yet, this is still all hypothetical. Drafting a quarterback in the first round may not even be on the Giants’ radar.

