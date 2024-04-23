New York Giants linked to top quarterback in NFL Draft trade scenario

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are among those teams drawing the most attention leading up to Thursday’s NFL Draft. Rumors continue to circulate that they could either trade down from the sixth spot or move up for a quarterback to eventually replace the struggling Daniel Jones. Of course, general manager Joe Schoen could also stand pat.

It’s one of the major breaking points when it comes to the NFL Draft and the quarterback position. We know that the Chicago Bears are set to take USC’s Caleb Williams at one. It is also being noted that the Washington Commanders are locked into reigning Heisman winner and fellow quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second pick.

This leaves the New England Patriots at three holding the keys when it comes to North Carolina product Drake Maye. They could simply make that pick after trading away Mac Jones earlier in the offseason.

However, we’re hearing a bit more on this with less than 48 hours to go before the draft starts.

“I think Drake Maye goes at number three & I’m hearing that the Vikings & Giants are trying to get up,” Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reported on Tuesday.

We’ve read reports that the Giants are not sold on Jones being their long-term solution at quarterback just over a calendar year after signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract. It’s a combination of his lackluster play and the fact that the former top-10 pick is recovering from a torn ACL.

New York Giants playing media game ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

This is the clearest information that we have relating to the Giants and what they plan to do with the sixth pick. They have been linked to the Minnesota Vikings in a potential trade down from six to 11. In this scenario, the Vikings would target former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Some are not buying that.

“From Kwesi’s (Vikings general manager) perspective (it’s what I refer to) as the ‘Calling the Giants Bluff Gambit’. If you wanted to save the draft equity — to save the 23rd pick, save the first round pick next year.” Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Pros told Sportsnaut

Minnesota acquired an additional first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. The thought process is that they want to use both selections to move up for the aforementioned McCarthy.

How does this all relate to the Giants’ decision-making process? They are now being linked to both trade-up and trade-down scenarios. One has to wonder where this information is coming from. Perhaps, directly from the Giants’ brass.

Either way, a move up to the third pick for Maye might not be in the cards. It was noted earlier in the week that the New England Patriots are not happy about the offers they have received for that selection. Stay tuned.

