NFL head coaches rave about potential Washington Commanders top pick Jayden Daniels, call him a better version of Lamar Jackson

While USC star Caleb Williams is universally expected to be the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, at least two NFL head coaches allegedly believe Jayden Daniels is the best QB in this year’s class and can be a better version of the league’s current MVP.

With the NFL Draft just a few days away the speculation about the event is in overdrive. Especially since this year’s class has five different quarterbacks that may be worthy of a first-round pick and eight teams in the top 15 in need of a future franchise signal caller.

Jayden Daniels stats (2023): 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, 40 Total TDs, 4 INTs, 208.0 passer rating

After Williams is taken by the Chicago Bears with the first-overall selection what the Washington Commanders do with the second pick has been the subject of much debate. However, as we get closer to the event, the odds on favorite is for the organization to draft 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Assuming they do select him, some NFL head coaches around the league believe they are getting a player better than Williams.

NFL head coach says Jayden Daniels is a better version of Lamar Jackson

In a Monday column about the latest buzz at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, ESPN league insider Adam Schefter wrote about some of the hype around Daniels and revealed that when speaking to an NFL head coach about Caleb Williams and the LSU star, they believed there was little doubt about who is the better quarterback.

“It’s a no-brainer to me,” the coach said. “Jayden looks like the best guy in this draft.”

However, the truly shocking bit of opinion came from a second head coach who said they felt Daniels could actually be a better version of Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson.

“If you pick Daniels, you’re getting Lamar 2.0, but he’s further along as a passer than Lamar was when he came out,” the coach said.

That is a bold comment considering Jackson just earned his second MVP in 2023 and won his first during his second year in the league in 2019. The Washington Commanders have not had a legitimate franchise QB in decades so fans are surely hoping these coaches’ thoughts end up being true.