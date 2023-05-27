Darren Waller’s OTAs performance is giving New York Giants fans reason to be excited

The New York Giants reported for OTAs this past week, and one of the players that have already stood out is their newly acquired stud tight end, Darren Waller.

Despite being with the team for a little over two months, the 30-year-old veteran has already built a rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones. During 7 on 7 drills in OTAs this week, Waller made some nice catches, including beating cornerback Darnay Holmes deep down the right sideline.

Of all the moves that general manager Joe Schoen made this offseason, trading for Waller was his biggest splash. He was able to add one of the best tight ends in the league to a roster that was desperate for a dynamic pass catcher. All Schoen had to give in return to acquire Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders was a third-round pick (100th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sometimes it’s difficult to assess how a player is performing in OTAs since there’s little contact, but Waller has not only been impressive on the field so far but he’s also proving to be a major addition off the field as well. Which has caught the eyes of his head coach Brian Daboll.

“He’s a true pro. He’s been really good for us in the meeting rooms. Gives good input. Good communicator. Has some leadership skills. He’s been a good guy to work with.” Daboll said of Waller.

Darren Waller took a subtle shot at Las Vegas Raiders while complimenting New York Giants

It’s evident that the team is thrilled to have Waller, and he’s thrilled to be a part of the New York Giants culture heading into the 2023 season. And in complimenting his new coaches he took a bit of a shot at his former team the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, they value our opinions here. As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what you want to do more.” Waller said Thursday after the Giants’ third OTA workout this spring.

The addition of Waller will help bring out the best in Daniel Jones as for the first time in his career, he has a true number-one receiving option.

Based on what we’ve seen in OTAs, the New York Giants will have Waller lined up all over the field as they try to create mismatches for the 6’6 255-pound tight end. With the dynamic tight end of the roster, New York will surely improve on their 26th-ranked passing offense (185.7) from a season ago.

In 2022, Giants tight ends caught 57 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, Waller should surpass those totals by the mid-way point of the season.

Health is the only area of concern surrounding the team’s new tight end. After 2020 when he has the best season of his career where he set career-highs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,196), and touchdowns (9) while earning his first Pro Bowl selection, he’s had a hard time staying on the field.

Injuries plagued the tight end in his final two years with the Raiders as he would miss a total of 14 games limiting to 83 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns over the last two seasons.

But the New York Giants believe his injuries are a thing of the past and expect that he’ll return to his Pro Bowl form, and become a mentor to second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Darren Waller stats (2022): 9 games, 28 catches, 388 yards, 3 touchdowns

Not only could Waller earn the second Pro Bowl selection of his career this season, but now that he’s clearly New York’s number one option, he has a chance to become the first Giants since Odell Beckham Jr in 2018 to have 1,000 receiving yards.

What we’ve seen this week at OTAs, is just a sign of things to come this season for Big Blue and their star tight.