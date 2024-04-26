New England Patriots trying to pair Drake Maye with All-Pro ‘wide back’

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Even before the 2024 NFL Draft began, the New England Patriots were expected to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick, but seeing Marvin Harrison Jr sitting there had to be enticing. While the Patriots did have a big need at QB before selecting Drake Maye, their need for a playmaking receiver is arguably just as urgent.

Now that the Patriots have secured their franchise QB of the future, it’s time to find their No. 1 receiver. Boasting the 34th pick, or the second overall selection on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Patriots can take one of the best players available, such as Adonai Mitchell.

Another option that may be emerging is trading for San Francisco 49ers All-Pro ‘wide back’ Deebo Samuel.

Samuel, 28, has a cap number that spikes from $8.7 million to $28.6M in 2024, and the 49ers will soon have to shell out large contracts to Brandon Aiyuk and Brock Purdy. Not to mention, the 49ers just drafted a receiver, Ricky Pearsall, with the 31st overall pick. Add it all up, and Samuel could be available for the right price.

According to Patriots insider Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, there’s a lot of chatter about the 49ers weighing a Samuel trade.

“Lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk possibly being moved, but league sources indicate Deebo Samuel is more likely to be traded, and that two of the teams at the top of round two – Buffalo and New England – have interest in the player.” Mike Giardi linking New England Patriots to Deebo Samuel trade

Related: 2024 NFL Draft: 10 best players available heading into Day 2, including Cooper DeJean

If a Samuel trade happens at all, it’s more likely to occur today to allow San Francisco to improve its roster via the NFL Draft. Otherwise, they may be better off revisiting any potential Samuel trade next offseason.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson has heard similar rumors that the Patriots had been discussing a potential trade for Samuel before the NFL Draft even kicked off.

I'm told the #Patriots had preliminary trade discussions on #49ers WR Deebo Samuel prior to the NFL Draft, per source.



In general, when teams explore potential transactions with other clubs, finding middle ground on compensation can be challenging. There are always many… pic.twitter.com/bOXi1GtcNJ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 26, 2024

It’s clear that Samuel generates a lot of trade interest, but teams like the Bills and Patriots, who boast the top picks in the second round, may hold more leverage over other interested parties.

If the 49ers are eyeing one of the top prospects available, they’ll want to secure the highest pick they can. Barring a trade, San Francisco will have to wait until the 63rd overall pick or the 31st selection on Friday night to add more talent to their roster.