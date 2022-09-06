NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing could add third charter for Kyle Busch

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Childress Racing is one of the favorites for Kyle Busch and if the NASCAR organization were to land him, it could possibly add a third charter to the fold for the 2023 season, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Why is Richard Childress Racing the most lucrative Chevrolet option if this happens?

Richard Childress Racing could add third charter for Kyle Busch

Austin Dillon celebrates after winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, August 28, 2022.Coke Zero Win02

Richard Childress Racing currently fields two entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick. Both drivers made the playoffs and won races during the 2022 season.

As stated above, if Richard Childress Racing were to land Busch, the organization might possibly add a third charter. This would be significant as it would indicate the organization’s plans to keep Reddick for the 2023 season.

Childress has previously been on record saying that Reddick would return to the organization for the 2023 season. It makes sense to honor his statement as it could set them up well for the future if Busch comes to the party.

The organization would have three charters and two full-time drivers with Busch and Dillon in 2024. It would be very easy to call up one of the organization’s young prospects in Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

Creed finally showed what he was capable of in the NASCAR Xfinity Series while battling defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and Hill has two wins during the season, plus a Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway.

If the organization adds a third full-time car, it could really do wonders for them. It’s a brilliant idea if they can afford to both pay Busch and have the money left over to buy a charter that could go at $20 million-plus.

However, why would the organization be one of the best scenarios for Busch next season and beyond?

Related: Richard Childress discusses the big possibility of Kyle Busch in 2023

NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Richard Childress Racing is a lucrative option

Tyler Reddick (8) does a burnout at turn 5 after winning the NASCAR Kwik Trip 250, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Elkhart Lake’s Road America near Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Even though a return to Joe Gibbs Racing would be a better option, the idea of going to Richard Childress Racing is a very intriguing option over the other Chevrolet teams, such as Kaulig Racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks Busch will go to Kaulig Racing, but if the option is on the table to go to Richard Childress Racing, the competitive level between the two parties are not close.

Reddick could easily compete for a NASCAR Cup Series championship this season and if he can do that in his third season of Cup Series racing, Busch can certainly elevate them to a new level.

The only other organization outside of Richard Childress Racing that could realistically compete is 23XI Racing. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern specifically labeled those two teams.

Stern said Richard Childress Racing is one of the favorites to land his services while 23XI Racing remains in the mix to sign him. Toyota Racing wants to keep Busch in the camp so it would make sense why 23XI Racing is pushing for it.

The only problem would be adding a third charter because the organization didn’t make it sound like it was a possibility. The only way might be if Busch’s brother Kurt Busch retires due to his concussion and other reasons.

Related: 23XI Racing gives critical updates about its NASCAR future, Kurt Busch

Childress has also been glowing about Busch when asked about him in recent weeks. The owner of Busch’s possible new home called him one of the best race car drivers he has ever seen in NASCAR following the race at Daytona International Speedway.

The two have put their differences aside after a tumultuous past that included a physical altercation between them after a NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway about 10 years ago.

If this is the scenario for Busch, it would certainly be appealing to him with performance. It would keep him in the picture to compete for wins and championships moving forward, which is not as likely at Kaulig Racing.

It still makes sense for Kaulig Racing, but the news that Richard Childress Racing could possibly add a third charter changes the way this situation might play out.

The NASCAR silly season process is still being held up by Busch but it could be coming to an end soon as rumors and speculation continue to run rampant.