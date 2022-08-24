Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Kaulig Racing is “really close” to announcing its 2023 lineups in NASCAR and if people have paid attention, Kyle Busch has been at the center of speculation for the organization.

In fact, Kaulig Racing and Busch would change the landscape of NASCAR if the move proves to happen.

Kyle Busch’s potential move to Kaulig Racing

Busch joining Kaulig Racing would be a move that no one expected to happen before the 2022 season started. Busch was returning to Joe Gibbs Racing before MARS decided to leave NASCAR.

This doesn’t mean Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing have stopped talking; however, the longer it plays out, which shouldn’t be too much longer, the less likely it becomes that he returns to the organization.

Busch has not been told by Joe Gibbs that he would not be able to return to the No. 18 car as of last Saturday before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Matt Kaulig, the owner of Kaulig Racing, loves winning trophies and there is no better driver on the market to do that for the organization than Busch, the most successful active driver in NASCAR.

There would be a trickle-down effect too. If Busch makes the move to Kaulig, it would almost certainly bring Kyle Busch Motorsports to the Chevrolet party in the NASCAR Truck Series.

It’s not a knock on the current Chevrolet teams in the Truck Series, but the manufacturer’s presence is not strong in the series. Only two Chevrolet drivers made the playoffs with five between 22nd and 26th in the standings.

Busch knows how to find talent and it would certainly help elevate the manufacturer’s pipeline. It would significantly help the efforts to knock Toyota off the pedestal in the series.

But, why would the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion move to a relatively new team in the series?

Why would Kyle Busch go to Kaulig Racing?

It makes all of the sense in the world for Kaulig Racing to sign Busch. Imagine placing a future Hall-of-Famer next to Justin Haley and having him within the shop. It would do wonders for everyone.

However, there is a case for Busch to make the move to Kaulig Racing. Arguably, if Busch were to bring a mid-pack team to championship contention, it would be one of his greatest accomplishments to date.

Plus, the organization is not far off from winning races in the series. A.J. Allmendinger won a road course last year and came close to two road course wins during the 2022 season.

Noah Gragson also ran in the top-5 positions at Michigan International Speedway in early August. This would not be a death sentence move for Busch’s competitive future in NASCAR.

If Busch can elevate the performance of the organization, there is no reason why he can’t win at least one race per year. They have been close to winning multiple times now.

Kaulig Racing is a championship contender in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s absolutely reasonable to think the Cup Series will see them become contenders at some point in the future.

The sponsorship worries would likely not be as much of a concern with the organization too. Both parties would be able to make it work if that’s what happens in the coming days and weeks.

It might seem unlikely on the surface but everyone needs to start paying attention to Kaulig Racing and what happens with this scenario. It’s not something that is simply being thrown out for speculation.

Kaulig Racing would make sense; however, don’t rule out 23XI Racing because going to the organization would check every single box for Busch and Toyota if he doesn’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch’s decision is going to be announced sooner rather than later and when it happens, it might change the landscape of NASCAR in ways not imaginable before the 2022 season.