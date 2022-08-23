Nascar news: Ross Chastain will drive for Big Machine Racing in 2022

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nascar car star Ross Chastain is set to run a “couple of races” in the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing as the organization continues to build its program for the 2023 season and beyond, according to Scott Borchetta in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chastain, 29, has run three NASCAR Xfinity Series events over the course of the 2022 season. All of these starts have come in the No. 92 car for DGM Racing with a best finish of fourth place at the Indianapolis Road Course.

On the other side, the 29-year-old driver has two wins, 10 top-5 finishes, and 14 top-10 finishes in the Cup Series in what is his breakout season at the top level of the sport. However, Chastain is not the only driver that will be running races for Big Machine Racing during the remainder of this season.

Who might run for Nascar’s Big Machine Racing outside of Ross Chastain?

The Xfinity Series regular season has four races left, but since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will pilot the No. 48 car at Daytona International Speedway and there’s another driver at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain has two more opportunities to drive the car.

Cup Series drivers are not allowed to run during the Xfinity Series playoffs, so it needs to happen soon and likely could start at Darlington Raceway in just under two weeks. However, which drivers will compete in the entry during the final seven races of the 2022 season? Team owner Scott Borchetta threw out two names specifically as the season winds down.

“We’ve got Ross Chastain coming up for a couple of races. Parker Kligerman.” Scott Borchetta on who is driving the No. 48 car in 2022

Parker Kligerman was one name mentioned while Nick Sanchez, who has a four-race deal with the organization, is another name that has already been confirmed to be in the seat. The No. 48 car has proven it is capable of winning races after Tyler Reddick took it to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway. It is an opportunity for many drivers to sit in race-winning equipment.