Mitch Trubisky generating significant interest before free agency

Mitch Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills last offseason intending to learn from some of the best coaches in the NFL. A year later, the former Chicago Bears quarterback could be rewarded for his decision.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is hitting the open market at an ideal time. Many of the prized trade targets (Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson) are likely staying. Meanwhile, the 2022 NFL Draft lacks a surefire talent that teams are sold on becoming the face of a franchise.

Mitch Trubisky stats (career): 64.1% completion rate, 64-38 TD-INT, 87.0 QB rating, 6.7 ypa

Because of it, it puts the spotlight on the free-agent quarterbacks. However, Jameis Winston is recovering from an ACL tear and Marcus Mariota last made multiple starts in 2019. With so many questions, things seem to be setting up quite nicely for Trubisky.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reported that there is significant buzz regarding Trubisky at the NFL Combine. There are multiple teams interested in signing Trubisky, leading to a potential bidding war for his services.

In the eyes of NFL evaluators, Trubisky offers upside. In his final three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky posted an 89.8 QB rating with a 57-30 TD-INT ratio and rushed for six touchdowns. After spending a year being coached up by Brian Daboll, who did wonders for quarterback Josh Allen, there is hope that Trubisky elevates his game.

While teams like the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints are in the quarterback market, they’re likely looking elsewhere. Instead, the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants seem to be the most logical destinations for Trubisky.

A one-year contract would offer him a shot to prove himself and the team that signs him would avoid any long-term risks. If everything works out, Trubisky could sign a long-term deal for a lot more money a year from now.