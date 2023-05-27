Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hiring Adrian Griffin as new head coach

Milwaukee Bucks rumors have swirled for weeks regarding the team’s coaching search to replace Mike Budenholzer. After narrowing down the field of candidates to select finalists, Adrian Griffin is poised to become the next Bucks’ head coach.

Griffin, age 48, is a former NBA player, who suited up with five different teams from 1999-2008. After retiring, the Kansas native immediately made the transition into coaching as an assistant on Milwaukee’s staff (2008-’10).

He later made coaching stops with the Chicago Bulls (2010-’15), Orlando Magic (2015-’16) and Oklahoma City Thunder (2016-’18) before joining Nick Nurse’s staff with the Toronto Raptors. After emerging as one of the top coaching candidates this offseason, Griffin will now receive his first opportunity to become a head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are planning to hire Griffin as their next head coach to replace Budenholzer.

While the deal hasn’t been finalized, the two sides are reportedly working out the financial terms of the deal. Griffin could be introduced at an official press conference next week.

Griffin was Antetokounmpo’s preferred option, which likely factored into the organization’s decision. With Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez both free agents this offseason, Milwaukee will be challenged to keep its core together.

Toronto’s decision reportedly came after Nick Nurse pulled out of the running, per Shams Charania, with Griffin and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson becoming the two finalists for the job.