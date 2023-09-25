Mike Trout talks future with Los Angeles Angels, provides interesting quote

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There was some thought that former American League MVP Mike Trout played his final game with the Los Angeles Angels back on July 3 before suffering a fractured hand.

The 11-time All-Star was just shut down for the remainder of the season as Los Angeles finishes up shop on yet another non-playoff campaign. Could Trout potentially request a trade after 13 brilliant seasons with the downtrodden organization?

In talking to reporters ahead of Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers, the future Hall of Famer shot these rumors down immediately.

“I go through this every year. These are private conversations I have with (owner) Arte (Moreno) and (president) John (Carpino). I’m doing the same thing I’ve done the last 13 years. Going into the offseason, clearing my mind and going into spring wearing an Angels uniform.” Mike Trout on his future with the Angels

Trout, 32, played in just 82 games with the Angels this season. He missed 43 games last season and appeared in just 36 during the 2021 campaign. The backdrop here includes Shohei Ohtani’s status as an impending free agent and the likelihood that he’ll leave the Angels hanging on the open market.

For Trout and Ohtani, it’s all about winning. After all, the Angels are set to miss the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.

Despite all of this, Trout remains committed to the 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension he signed with Los Angeles back in March of 2019.

“I got seven years left on the contract,” Trout said. “I know there’s a lot of speculation out there. Nothing’s changed.”

Mike Trout career stats: .301 average, 368 HR, 940 RBI, .994 OPS

Despite earning three American League MVP awards and finding himself as the best player in baseball for the majority of his career, Trout has existed in relative obscurity given the Angels’ lack of overall relevance.

It was noted earlier in April that the Angels would be open to trading Trout under one condition. Said condition was Trout telling the powers that be he wants out.

Remember, the star has an exclusive no-trade clause. This means that Los Angeles can’t move him without his permission even if the franchise decides to go into a full-scale rebuild.