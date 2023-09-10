Los Angeles Angels reportedly ‘open to trading Mike Trout’ under 1 condition: 4 likely landing spots

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Angels consistently failing to build a contending team despite having two MVP-level players, a new report claims the organization is now warming up to the idea of trading team legend Mike Trout.

Unfortunately, 2023 has been another disappointing campaign for the Los Angeles Angels franchise. Despite an MVP-caliber season from Shohei Ohtani and a hot streak right before the MLB trade deadline, this year’s team fell apart in August and is headed to an eighth straight losing season.

The organization just seems cursed as team great Mike Trout continues to be bedeviled by injuries, the players they added before the trade deadline were a letdown, and Ohtani could be headed to a second Tommy John surgery in his pitching arm. Considering all of that, it’s not surprising they tried to shed a bunch of payroll last month and looked to begin a new team-building strategy.

The next step in that shift in approach could be one of the most shocking yet. On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale had an interesting report on Trout’s future with the only team he has played for during 13 Hall-of-Fame seasons in the league.

“The Los Angeles Angels, perhaps for the first time, are open to trading All-Star outfielder Mike Trout if he indicates to them that he wants out,” Nightengale wrote. “Trout has exclusive no-trade rights and said recently that he wants to have a private conversation with the front office and ownership about their direction.”

4 potential Mike Trout trade partners for Los Angeles Angels

What makes a Mike Trout trade difficult for the Los Angeles Angels is the fact that he has not played in more than 140 games over the last seven years, and will have missed nearly 250 games the past three seasons if he doesn’t get back in the lineup in 2023.

Furthermore, he has seven years left on his monster 12-year, $426 million contract. And at 32, that combo of owed money and injury history will turn many teams away. However, he makes just over $35 million each season, and if healthy that is a solid rate for a player who can still compete at an All-Star level for a few more seasons.

With that in mind, here are three teams that could seriously consider a trade for Mike Trout in the offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are always willing to make big and bold moves to inch themselves closer to winning a championship. They failed to win a World Series in 2022 and responded by signing Trea Turner. If they come up short again in 2023, a blockbuster deal for Trout would fit with how the organization has done things for the last couple of decades.

Plus, the New Jersey native grew up a Phillies fan and would also relish the chance to play close to home for a team that is a perennial playoff contender.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been looking for a new face of their franchise for some time and made a very strong push for reigning MVP Aaron Judge this winter. With the 11-time All-Star having a no-trade clause, lifting it to stay on the West Coast and with a solid team that has a great history is a strong possibility. Trout in a Giants uniform just fits.

Mike Trout stats (2023): 82 G, .263 AVG, .367 OBP, .490 SLG, 18 HR, 44 RBI, 54 R

Los Angeles Dodgers

Heading into the winter, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the front runners to sign Trout’s teammate Shohei Ohtani. However, with him possibly headed to another major surgery on his pitching arm, the Dodgers may feel differently about paying close to half a billion for a player whose future as a pitcher is unclear.

Like the Giants, it would also be a chance for the three-time MVP to stay on the West Coast, in the same city, and get his best chance yet to be on a team with serious championship potential.

New York Yankees

Trout’s favorite player in his youth was New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. The chance to play for that franchise, which has a huge fanbase in his native New Jersey, would be a huge draw for him. The big question is would the Yankees be willing to add the massive amount of money left on his contract when they are trying to cut payroll? They may need to unload Giancarlo Stanton before they make such a move and that is a nearly impossible task.