Mike McDaniel considered frontrunner to land Miami Dolphins head coach gig

While it took a bit longer than usual, teams are now rapidly making decisions on hiring their head coach. One organization that’s still doing its due diligence is the Miami Dolphins. With just five vacancies remaining, potential head coaches are starting to run out of options, but San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel might already have a home waiting for him.

According to G.T Bobby Thompson, the Dolphins are “very high” on McDaniel and he’s currently considered the favorite to be Miami’s next head coach, following in the footsteps of Brian Flores.

Mike McDaniel would be an outside-the-box hire

We hear it every year. Teams are always eager to uncover the next boom-or-bust rising star in coaching circles. They just might have identified their guy with Mike McDaniel, a Yale graduate.

McDaniel is just 38 years old, which means he’s not the most experienced of the batch of candidates the Dolphins have been linked to, but he might be one of the brightest.

One of their biggest challenges is based around helping Tua Tagovailoa become the franchise quarterback they believed he would be after selecting him fifth overall two seasons ago. Whoever the Dolphins hire to be their coach, developing Tua will be very high on their list of immediate priorities. In general, their offense needs to improve after finishing 22nd in points scored.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class

McDaniel also seems to have a knack for connecting with his players, which might be one of the more underrated factors general managers overlook when making hires. His easygoing approach could be a relief after Flores wore out his welcome for whatever reason.

Somehow McDaniel has only interviewed with the Dolphins, but he’s been linked to other teams. The Dolphins appear to have liked their first chat with the coach and plan to interview McDaniel a second time soon. They are also looking to sit down with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for a second time as well.

The 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams today at 6:30 PM ET in the NFC Conference Championship game. Depending on who wins, the Dolphins could either get the chance to bring McDaniel in for a second interview during the Pro Bowl week or possibly even hire the coach if the 49ers don’t get their wish by advancing to the Super Bowl.