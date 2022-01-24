How to Watch NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the NFC Championship Game, an NFC West duel with a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line.

How to Watch the NFC Championship Game 2022

Game Date: Sunday, January 30

Game Time: 6:30 PM EST

TV: FOX

This will be the third time the 49ers and Rams have faced off this season. San Francisco won both games, including a dramatic 27-24 comeback win in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot. Now, close friends Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay will be battling minds for a right to play in the Super Bowl.

While the Rams are hosting at SoFi Stadium, the home-field advantage may belong to the 49ers. San Francisco’s fans swarmed in Los Angeles close for the regular-season finale with Matthew Stafford’s wife blasting Rams’ fans for being so overwhelmingly outnumbered by opposing fans.

A return to the Super Bowl would be monumental for both franchises. The 49ers last reached the Super Bowl in 2020, suffering a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. A year earlier, the Rams were taken down by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII loss, the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.