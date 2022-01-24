How to Watch AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, a rematch of a 2021 regular season matchup that will now determine who plays in Super Bowl LVI.

How to Watch the AFC Championship Game 2022

Game Date: Sunday, January 30

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Live Stream the AFC Championship game on CBS: Get Paramount Plus today. Including a 7-day Free Trial

The Bengals and Chiefs last met on Jan. 2, a Week 17 clash that came down to the wire. Kansas City held a 28-17 lead at halftime, but Cincinnati stormed back and won on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Now, both AFC powers beet with far more at stake.

For the Bengals, just reaching the AFC title bout is a surprise. A year ago, quarterback Joe Burrow just started his rehab from a torn ACL and head coach Zac Taylor was on the hot seat after a 4-11-1 season. Fast forward to this game, the Bengals’ 31-year drought without a playoff victory is over and they are now one victory away from a Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, this is normal for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid will be competing in their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game, setting a new NFL record for consecutive AFC title games hosted. With a victory, it will be the Chiefs’ third straight Super Bowl appearance.

This is the quarterback battle the NFL wanted. Mahomes already has an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP on his trophy case. Before long, Burrow could join him with a Super Bowl ring of his own. One of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks will come out on top in a shootout, which is all football fans and the NFL wants.