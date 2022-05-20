Michael Vick comes out of retirement for Fan Controlled Football league

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick had decided to end his retirement from professional football and will debut for the Fan Controlled Football league on May 28.

On Friday, Reuters broke the news that Vick, 41, had reached an agreement with the startup league to play in the final week of the FCF season. However, the former Atlanta Falcons superstar has yet to be assigned a team. That will likely change once the league makes an official announcement next week, sources told the outlet.

Vick last played in the league in a single-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He served as a backup to team legend Ben Roethlisberger and was able to play in five games. Throwing for 371 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for another 99 yards.

Michael Vicks’s Fan Controlled Football debut inspired by Terrell Owens’ return

Michael Vick rose to superstar status during a six-season run as the starting QB for the Falcons. During his tenure, he earned Pro Bowl honors in three seasons and helped the franchise reach the NFC Conference Championship game in 2004. However, it all came crashing down in 2007 when Vick was found guilty of running an illegal dogfighting ring and served 21 months in prison.

After losing two years of his career, Vick would be reinstated to the NFL in 2009 and play six productive seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fan Controlled Football has made headlines in its second season by adding NFL great Terrell Owens and former college football star Johnny Manziel to its roster of players. Reuters also reported that Owens’ success in the 7-on-7 league was the motivation for Vick’s decision to join the league in the final games of the 2022 season.