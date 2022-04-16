WATCH: 48-year old Terrell Owens catches TD in Fan Controlled Football

The NFL hasn’t seen Terrell Owens play since 2010. Fans of the Hall of Fame wide receiver can now find him in Fan Controlled Football. On Saturday night, Owens, at 48 years old caught his first touchdown pass, playing for the FCF Zappers.

Terrell Owens is 48 years old and just snagged a TD catch in the @fcflio. pic.twitter.com/UivfyJ6KmK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2022

Terrell Owens stats (NFL career): 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards, 153 TD catches

Owens, who caught 153 touchdowns in his 15-year NFL career, now has his first FCF touchdown under his belt too. Who knows, maybe he is serious about getting back into football. There’s always the USFL.

