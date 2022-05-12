Terrell Owens traded in the first Fan Controlled Football League deal

Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens already made history as the oldest player in the Fan Controlled Football league. Now, the 48-year-old star is making headlines again with his involvement in the first FCF trade.

Owens unretired in March, committing to a comeback by joining the FCF. He instantly made an impact, hauling in a touchdown and proving he still has something left in the tank. Now, the veteran wideout is on the move to a new team.

The FCF announced a three-team deal, with Owens leaving the Zappers to join the Knights of Degen. It’s the first-ever trade in FCF history and as per league rules, goes through after receiving approval in a fan vote. Here are the details of the trade.

Knights of Degen receive: Terrell Owens, Jacoby Herring

Terrell Owens, Jacoby Herring Zappers receive: Jackson Stewart, Isaiah King, 5th and 12th pick in FCF Draft

Jackson Stewart, Isaiah King, 5th and 12th pick in FCF Draft Beasts receive: Denarrtius Von, 1st and 16th pick in FCF Draft

The deal sends Owens to a new team, giving him an opportunity to make more plays in a different offense. He played a limited role for the Zappers this season, ranking 12th in receiving yards.

Terrell Owens FCF stats: 8 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

The trade goes through immediately with the draft picks being used in the offensive and defensive line unit drafts. Owens will likely make his debut for the Knights of Defen on Saturday.