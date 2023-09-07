What Nick Bosa’s record deal will mean for Micah Parsons’ new contract with Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When Nick Bosa agreed to a $170 million deal on Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was thrilled for him.

Bosa’s deal set the floor for Parsons’ next contract, which will get done sooner than later. After all, the price never goes down on special players.

“I’m super happy for Nick Bosa. He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year, and it gives you something to chase,” Parsons said Wednesday. “Not in terms of his contract but in terms of how great he was if you study his mindset, how patient he was.”

Bosa’s deal averages $34 million a year, which means Parsons’ negotiations with Dallas will start at $35 million a year with $123 million guaranteed.

“It’s the heart and the significance behind the money. What the money says. It’s something that I worked for and something that I earned.”

Bosa, the defensive player of the year, had 18.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He did not attend the San Francisco 49ers’ training camp and had not practiced with the team. His status for the 49ers’ Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers has not been determined.

Parsons had 13.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss last season and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

“I know you’ll be coming for it next year,” Bosa said of his trophy.

“You’re damn right,“ Parsons replied

“It’s going to be a good chase. And not only just him,” Parsons said. “Maxx Crosby and all those guys are really good.”

How Micah Parsons prepared for the season

Parsons spent the offseason improving his conditioning and focusing on the details that separate good players from great ones.

He’s worked with boxing and jujitsu coaches to help with the hand-to-hand combat between pass rushers and offensive linemen.

He spent a week working with former Pro Bowl tackle Andrew Whitworth to improve.

“Just doing what I’m supposed to do,” Parsons said Monday of the opportunity ahead. “Just being a dominant player, being the best defensive player in the league, being the best player in the league in general, and winning us football games.”

The Cowboys begin the season Sunday night against the New York Giants. There’s no better opportunity to stake a claim for the defensive MVP than having a monster fame on national TV in front of the New York media.

“Each week and each Sunday, you have a chance to go out there and perform, to show why you’re the best in the world,” Parsons said. “It doesn’t matter if I don’t do it right and show why I’m the best in the world.

“My plan is to go out there, play hard football. Play passionate, smart football and show why I’m the best in the world.”

But he’s also trying to elevate his team. Dallas has gone 12-5 each of the last two seasons but has not advanced past the divisional playoff round.

This is the best defense the Cowboys have had in years.

“That’s all, Dan Quinn,” said safety Jayron Kearse. “He took a bunch of personalities, let them be themselves, and put them in position to make plays – and that’s what we’re doing.”

Dallas hasn’t played in the NFC Championship game since 1995. Only Washington and Detroit have longer droughts.

Parsons is thinking even bigger.

“I’ve been sleeping on it, and I’ve been dreaming about it. Late at night, I just think Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl,” Parsons said. “I don’t get too caught up in it at the same time. I know I got to take care of each week.”

