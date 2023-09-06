Micah Parsons’ brother says Dallas Cowboys star should get $200 million on next contract

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season. He missed out in favor of San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.

Now entering his third season in the NFL, Parsons is eyeing a huge contract extension when he first becomes eligible next March.

On the very same day that Bosa inked the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history, Parsons’ brother took to social media with a prediction.

Terrence Parsons responded to the Bosa extension by indicating that his brother will get $200 million when he ultimately signs a new deal with Dallas.

When pressed, Parsons seemingly broke some news that his brother is looking for a three or four-year contract rather than the five-year pact Bosa signed. But $40 million a year should be the asking price.

Micah Parsons stats (2022): 65 tackles, 26 QB hits, 13.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2021, Parsons has performed at an extremely high level through two seasons with Dallas. That includes racking up a combined 26.5 sacks in 33 games.

As for a potential record-breaking deal, previous reports suggested that Parsons will be looking at quarterback money. Teammates believe that to be the case, too.

“He definitely should get quarterback money,” Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs said when asked about Micah Parson’s next contract. “He’s a generational talent. He’s got too much talent. Nobody is like him. Like how a quarterback can change a whole team, he can change a whole defense, and he can ruin a play at any time. If you got that capability, you should get paid like it.”

Bosa’s deal with San Francisco came out at five years and $170 million. The $34 million he’s earning annually is the most for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Parsons will at least get paid that amount when he’s eligible in the matter of months.