Miami Dolphins in talks to acquire star running back Jonathan Taylor

The Miami Dolphins explored upgrading their running back room multiple times during the offseason, including finding themselves extremely close to acquiring Dalvin Cook before he signed with the New York Jets.

With roughly two weeks to go before their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fins could be on the verge of pulling off a blockbuster trade.

According to Dolphins insider Omar Kelly, Miami has had conversations with the Indianapolis Colts about disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, 24, had requested a trade from Indianapolis earlier this summer following comments by owner Jim Irsay about running backs and their values in today’s NFL. After initially pushing back against listening to offers for Taylor, the Colts put him on the market by giving the Pro Bowler permission to seek a trade. They then set a Tuesday deadline for a deal to get done.

As for the Miami Dolphins, they currently have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson leading things at running back. Miami also selected former Texas A&M star De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he’s currently sidelined to injury.

Miami Dolphins as a fit for Jonathan Taylor

It almost makes too much sense. The idea of teaming Taylor up with fellow Pro Bowl skill-position players Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could be too much for general manager Chris Grier to pass up on.

A second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020, Taylor led the NFL in rush attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811) rushing touchdowns (18), total yards (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) as a sophomore in 2021. While he battled an ankle injury last season, Taylor is seen as among the most-dynamic running backs in the NFL.

Of course, there’s this whole thing about compensation heading back to Indianapolis in a potential trade and a lucrative long-term contract Taylor is seeking as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Right now, Indy is likely looking at a second-round pick and change for Taylor. Regardless of the other factors listed above, Miami should pounce. It’s that simple.