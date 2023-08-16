Miami Dolphins reportedly lost in Dalvin Cook chase to New York Jets for 1 specific reason

The Miami Dolphins very much were interested in signing star running back Dalvin Cook, however, rivals the New York Jets were able to land him for a specific reason and it wasn’t about money.

Over the last few weeks, four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook was seen as the last remaining game-changer talent left in NFL free agency. Unsurprisingly, several teams were interested in signing the 28-year-old star. And oddly enough the top contenders all came out of the AFC East.

Over the last couple of weeks, Cook reportedly met with the New York Jets and New England Patriots, and the Miami Dolphins have always been seen as a strong contender to add the running back due to their potential in 2023 and they are Cook’s hometown team.

Dalvin Cook stats (2022): 264 carries, 1,173 yards, 8 touchdowns

Aaron Rodgers was the main reason the Miami Dolphins failed in signing Dalvin Cook

However, earlier this week the running back finally made his choice and it was the Jets. While money may have played some role in the decision, a new report from NFL Media league insider Tom Pelissero claims Cook’s choice boiled down to being able to play behind NFL legend Aaron Rodgers. A player he got to see twice a year during his six-year run with the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Dolphins were certainly involved throughout the process. They would have gladly added Cook to their team. But going back even a month or so before Cook was released, I had heard that Dalvin’s priority — because at that point he knew he was not going to be a Minnesota Viking — was to land in New York and team up with Aaron Rodgers, his old NFC North rival, to try to win the Super Bowl. “Nothing ended up progressing in the spring in terms of a trade, so Dalvin ends up getting released. The Denver Broncos were involved. The New England Patriots made a run at Cook. And again, the Dolphins were involved throughout the process. But what Dalvin wanted was that opportunity to team up with Rodgers.” – Tom Pelissero

Playing with Rodgers has been a big selling point for many current and new members of the roster. So it’s not necessarily a shot against Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa, but even at 39, Rodgers is still seen as a better signal caller than the young leader of the Dolphins’ offense.