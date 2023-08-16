Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase allegedly caught up in ‘Fatal Attraction’-type situation

Cincinnati Bengals superstar receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly finding out that he needs to be very careful with the decisions he makes away from the field with his newfound fame.

After being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ja’Marr Chase has been everything the Cincinnati Bengals could hope for. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in both of his first two seasons in the league and peaked with an astounding 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie year as he helped the franchise return to the Super Bowl two years ago.

There is a legitimate case that superstar quarterback Joe Burrow may not have developed as fast and have the status he does in the league without the pass-catching brilliance of Chase over the last two seasons.

Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old’s success has brought about a great deal of fame and celebrity for the single and ready-to-mingle NFL player. However, he has quickly learned to be careful with his choices when it comes to the romance department in the future.

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2022): 87 catches, 1,046 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

Cincinnati Bengals star files restraining order over harassment from woman claiming he fathered her child

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports was the first to report that the Bengals talent filed an official court order of protection against Ambar Hunter. The restraining order was filed over claims that Hunter is behind “unhinged and disturbing” harassment against not only him but also Chase’s mother.

Chase and Hunter allegedly engaged in a one-night stand in July of 2021, but after the Cincinnati player chose not to go any further with that relationship, Hunter started threatening the receiver and his mother on social media and allegedly tried to damage his brand and sponsorship deal.

Hunter claims that the NFL star is the father of her child, however, Chase claims he is not and she has refused to take part in a DNA test to confirm the suggestion. The majority of the harassment has occurred over social media where Hunter reportedly posted the phone numbers of the Cincinnati Bengals talent and his mother.