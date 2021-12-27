4 Miami Dolphins QB options to replace Tua Tagovailoa

Allen Eyestone/The Palm Beach Post via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Miami Dolphins remain very much alive in the AFC Playoff race despite some questionable play from second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

We saw that first-hand during Miami’s Week 16 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Fins won for the seventh consecutive time and now control their own destiny in the playoff race with two games remaining.

Unfortunately, questions about Tua’s ability to be a franchise quarterback were making rounds before the former Alabama star even started his sophomore season. Sure the Dolphins have come out on top in their past seven games, but he seems to be the team’s Achilles’ heel.

Tua Tagovailoa stats: 70% completion, 2,339 yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 94.0 rating

Having nearly pulled off a deal for Deshaun Watson ahead of the November NFL trade deadline, it’s rather clear that the Miami Dolphins are prepared to look in another direction. Said move is being spearheaded by embattled owner Stephen Ross.

Regardless of what happens moving forward and short of a deep run in the playoffs, Miami will be checking out the quarterback market come March. Below, we look at four options.

Related: Miami Dolphins schedule and game-by-game predictions

Miami Dolphins trade for Matt Ryan

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

At 7-8 on the season, the Atlanta Falcons are still technically alive in the NFC Playoff race. Realistically, this team is much closer to a bottom feeder than an actual postseason contender. It has led to speculation that the 36-year-old Matt Ryan might look to move on from this rebuilding team for a contender.

With even above-average quarterback play, Miami could certainly be seen as a contender. They have some solid skill-position pieces in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki. That doesn’t even take into account a talented defense under defensive-minded head coach Brian Flores. In short, South Beach could be an underrated landing spot for Matty Ice should he opt to request a trade this coming off-season.

Related: NFL Week 17 power rankings

Miami Dolphins use first-round pick on quarterback

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami currently owns the San Francisco 49ers’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft stemming from the blockbuster trade this past spring. Even without its own first-round selection, that helps in a potential trade-up scenario. Owning San Francisco’s first-rounder in 2023 also adds to this.

The question here is whether Dolphins general manager Chris Grier believes any NFL Draft prospect is a long-term upgrade over Tua. Unfortunately, it would take a major trade up to land one of the top quarterbacks in a class that’s seen as weak at that position. Matt Corral of Mississippi and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett are two options.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater

Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Related: Updated 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Miami Dolphins trade for Deshaun Watson

Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

This has been rumored for the better part of the past calendar year. Pror to Watson being accused of sexual misconduct by north of 20 women, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the multi-time Pro Bowler would be headed to South Beach. Right now, it’s all about the civil cases and potential criminal charges being levied in Watson’s direction.

Deshaun Watson stats (career): 68% completion, 14,539 yards, 121 total touchdowns, 36 interceptions, 104.5 rating

What we do know is that the outline of a deal was agreed to between the Texans and Dolphins ahead of the November NFL trade deadline. That included multiple future first-round picks headed to Houston and Tua Tagovailoa finding himself on another team in a seperate trade.

Related: Ranking NFL QBs this season

Miami Dolphins add Russell Wilson in blockbuster deal

Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There’s been no mention of Wilson potentially heading to Miami. He’s primarily been linked to the likes of the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and even the Chicago Bears. However, there’s now a darn good chance that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Famer is playing his final couple games as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

What better fit than a Dolphins team ready to contend with elite-level quarterback play? We’re talking about a team that has actually invested on its offensive line and has a defense capable of going up with the best the game has to offer. Using two first-round picks, Tua and change to acquire Wilson would be a franchise-altering move.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors