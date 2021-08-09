Miami Dolphins schedule and 2021 season predictions

Miami Dolphins schedule and predictions takeaways:

Dolphins next game: Miami will open its season on Sept. 12 in a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots

Miami has the eighth-easiest strength of schedule, per The Athletic.

Dolphins play two primetime games, with the possibility of flex scheduling increasing that number.

Sportsnaut’s Miami Dolphins record projection: 11-6

The Miami Dolphins schedule is out and the region is buzzing with excitement for the 2021 NFL season. Could this be the year Miami snaps its streak of four consecutive years without a playoff appearance?

Everything is trending in the right direction for Miami. Tua Tagovailoa is generating significant buzz and All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is ready for the 2021 season after the franchise resolved a contract dispute. All of those factors impact our Dolphins’ season predictions.

Dolphins roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the Dolphins’ 2021 season.

Miami Dolphins 2021 preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 14 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 PM WFOR CBS4 Saturday, Aug. 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons 7:00 PM WFOR CBS4 Sunday, Aug. 29 @ Cincinnati Bengals 4:00 PM WFOR CBS4

This season the NFL is lowering the amount of preseason games to three per team, and instead expanding the regular season to 17 games, rather than the traditional 16 games.

We’ll take an in-depth look into every matchup on the Dolphins’ schedule each week starting with the preseason opener against Chicago.

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions

Week 1 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 12 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Patriots -2 (via DraftKings)

Patriots -2 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Patriots -130, Dolphins +110

Patriots -130, Dolphins +110 Over/Under: 45

Cam Newton will be starting for the New England Patriots in Week 1 and there’s an increasing likelihood Miami won’t have its All-Pro cornerback. Combine those factors with this game being played at Gillette Stadium against a much improved Patriots’ roster, we’re taking the over on the spread.

Week 1 prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 2 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Spread: Bills (-2.5), (via DraftKings)

Bills (-2.5), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Dolphins (+120), Bills (-148)

Dolphins (+120), Bills (-148) Over/Under: TBD

While neither of these teams made huge additions in the offseason, we can’t get Week 17 out of our mind. Buffalo cooked the Dolphins without even really trying. We certainly expect this matchup to be a lot closer, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are just too good.

Week 2 prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 27

Week 3 – @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep. 26 4:05 PM CBS

Trying to understand the Raiders’ strategy this offseason is a fruitless exercise. Las Vegas’ offensive line is about to take a huge step back and it’s not like the receivers around Derek Carr are good enough to make up for that. Miami shouldn’t have much trouble containing Jon Gruden’s attack, resulting in a convincing victory for the Dolphins.

Week 3 prediction: Dolphins 28, Raiders 14

Week 4 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

We’ll take the Colts at their word that Carson Wentz will be back at this point. But even if he is, Quenton Nelson might be sidelined, left tackle Eric Fisher is likely out and Wentz won’t have chemistry with the offensive weapons. That makes this game a lot easier for Miami.

Week 4 schedule prediction: Dolphins 21, Colts 14

Week 5 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS

There are very few teams that can match up with the Buccaneers, Miami is almost there. If Tagovailoa blossoms in his second year and rookie Gregory Rousseau makes an instant impact, we could see an upset. But it takes time for young players to grow, so don’t expect any miracles in Tampa Bay.

Week 5 schedule prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 23

Week 6 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 17 9:30 AM CBS

Adjusting to the NFL is going to be a long process for Trevor Lawrence. He’s got all the tools to be an NFL star, but he benefitted from a Clemson offense that got his receivers open on screens and quick passes. Passing won’t be that easy against the Dolphins’ secondary, leading to a few mistakes that decide the game.

Week 6 schedule prediction: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 17

Week 7 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM CBS

With Julio Jones likely on his way out, this matchup becomes even easier. Xavien Howard can shadow Calvin Ridley, Flores can shadow coverage toward Kyle Pitts and that’s all the Falcons have offensively. On the other side of the ball, Atlanta doesn’t have anyone to rush the passer nor to match Waddle and Fuller’s deep speed.

Week 7 schedule prediction: Dolphins 28, Falcons 17

Week 8 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

Another early-season clash against the Bills, arguably the second-best team in the AFC. We’d feel a bit more optimistic about this game for the Dolphins if it was played in December when there would be frigid temperatures, snow and wind in Buffalo. With all of those things likely off the table, factored in with comparing these two offenses, the Bills are victorious once again.

Week 8 schedule prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 27

Week 9 – vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

The Dolphins owe Bill O’Brien steak dinners for life. The Laremy Tunsil trade heist changed this franchise, putting them in a position to build one of the deepest and young rosters in the NFL. Both teams have headed in vastly different directions since that deal, with Miami becoming the rising NFL power.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Dolphins 31, Texans 7

Week 10 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Nov. 11 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

Here’s another matchup where the Dolphins could run into some trouble. The strength of Baltimore’s defense is its secondary, making this matchup a daunting test for Tagovailoa. Plus, Ravens’ defensive play-caller Don Martindale will be throwing all kinds of blitzes to disrupt the flow of Miami’s offense. This should be a defensive battle, but the Ravens are slightly better on both sides and that decides it.

Week 10 schedule prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Week 11 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

Finally, the Dolphins’ schedule starts to lighten up. While the Jets look like a formidable divisional opponent in the future, this team isn’t ready to win in 2021. Zach Wilson will go through his rookie bumps, just like Tagovailoa did. This game could be the start of a winning streak that pushes Miami to the NFL Playoffs.

Week 11 schedule prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Week 12 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

Sam Darnold is 1-4 in his career against the Miami Dolphins, with a 59.9% completion rate, 10 interceptions and 14 sacks. Yes, he is in a better situation now than before. But there haven’t been any signs that Darnold can be a good quarterback. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have his number.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Dolphins 28, Panthers 16

Week 13 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

If Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones swapped teams, the projections for both of these clubs would flip. New York boasts a top-10 defense and its skill players around Jones are superior to what Miami boasts. But a turnover-prone quarterback against a defense that is better than anyone at generating takeaways, the outcome is predictable.

Week 13 schedule prediction: Dolphins 16, Giants 10

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

After getting swept in the two-game series by the Buffalo Bills, Miami will welcome an opportunity to do the same to New York. With the Dolphins playing at home and this offense likely more explosive and efficient than it was in the prior meeting, the results are an even bigger margin of victory.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 17

Week 16 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

It doesn’t matter much who the Saints start at quarterback. Jameis Winston can do far more as a passer and will test Miami’s secondary vertically more than Brees ever did in recent years. But it’s a guarantee that he would turn the ball over at least once. As for Taysom Hill, the Dolphins crowd the box to suffocate the Saints’ rushing attack and RPO.

Week 16 schedule prediction: Dolphins 24, Saints 20

Week 17 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Can the Dolphins contain Derrick Henry? Opponents averaged 4.5 yards per carry against Miami’s defensive front in 2020 and there are concerns about how this unit will fare this fall. Tennessee’s secondary has also improved, which will make things a little more difficult. This game could go either way, but we’ll give the edge to the home team.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Titans 17, Dolphins 13

Week 18 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

With a playoff spot on the line, this can be an opportunity for Tagovailoa to prove himself. It’s not going to be easy against the Patriots’ defense, but the Dolphins have the personnel to pull it off. It might take some late-game heroics, but Miami can clinch its spot in the Wild Card round and sent Bill Belichick home.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Dolphins 20, Patriots 14

Miami Dolphins record prediction: 11-6