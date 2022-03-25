Miami Dolphins free up $10 mil in cap space, 4 free agents they should now go after

The Miami Dolphins have made some monumental NFL offseason moves over the last week, and it seems like they are far from finished adding veteran talent to their roster.

On Friday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates broke the news that the team made a pair of moves to restructure some contracts and open up a good bit of fresh cap space for the franchise.

“The Dolphins converted $13.255M of CB Byron Jones’ base salary into a signing bonus, creating $10.604M in 2022 cap space, per source. The team also added $750K in cap space by reworking the contract of S Clayton Fejedelem,” Yates tweeted.

Obviously, some of this extra money might be earmarked to help pay for the game-changing additions of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead this week. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have enough room to make a few more savvy moves to bring in solid veteran talent that could help what is a team now expected to contend for the AFC East title this season.

With that in mind, here are four free agents the Dolphins should go after with their extra cap space.

Cole Beasley gives Dolphins elite WR3

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa has a heck of a wide receiver duo to toss the ball to in Hill and the returning former A-side wideout Jaylen Waddle. Just by sheer force of talent, Tagovailoa should have a markedly improved year when it comes to his numbers. That doesn’t mean the ‘Phins can’t continue to get their starting QB some more weapons.

Related: Miami Dolphins news – What did the ‘Phins give up for Tyreek Hill?

Earlier this month, their division rival Buffalo Bills cut veteran wideout Cole Beasley after one season. It’s safe to say the 32-year-old is on the back nine of his career. This is why he would be a perfect third WR and safety net for Hill and Waddle. You add in the upside of Mike Gesicki and all of a sudden Miami has one of the deepest and deadliest groups of pass-catchers in the league.

Bobby Wagner brings contender anchor to Miami defense

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This might be hoping a little too much, but it’s not often that a player as good as Bobby Wagner becomes randomly available. And if the Dolphins are really willing to swing for the fences and make a serious push for big things in 2022, there are few better options out there than the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Wagner may end up being too rich for their blood, following a career-best 170 tackle season, but he is the defensive game-changer they just added on offense with Hill and Armstead. Adding him to the core of Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, and Christian Wilkins would immediately forge a defense that deserves serious respect in the AFC. After just forming an offense that should be feared.

Carlos Dunlap improves Miami Dolphins pass rush

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If Bobby Wagner becomes too costly then Carlos Dunlap is the next best option. Wagner’s fellow Seattle Seahawks castoff isn’t the linebacker tackling machine that his former teammate is, or has as many prime years left. However, where he lacks in tackles, he makes up for in a major way as a sound and consistent edge rusher.

The two-time Pro Bowler is a proven commodity from a winning atmosphere and would fill a legitimate need for the franchise in 2022. Since Ogbah — a defensive tackle — led the team with 9.5 sacks in 2021. Plus, he would be an affordable need filler at that.

Janoris Jenkins adds a veteran ball hawk

Credit: USA Today Network

In his year 34 season, Janoris Jenkins is in the midst of his athletic decline. Nevertheless, he would be a fantastic addition to the Miami secondary, and give them a player that has long been known for having a nose for the ball.

Like Dunlap, Jenkins should come at a fair rate and is only a few years removed from a seaon when he snagged in four interceptions. For a team looking for clever additions on the cheap but with a strong resume, Jenkins is one of the best secondary options on the free-agent market.