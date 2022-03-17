Cole Beasley cut by Buffalo Bills, 3 likely landing spots

Credit: USA Today Network

Cole Beasley, a 10-year NFL veteran, has joined Julio Jones on the wide receiver free agent market following his release from the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo broke the news that Beasley’s three-year run with the Bills has come to an end. The 32-year-old is the latest cap casualty in the 2022 season as the teams looks to retool and add some new blood as they pursue a Super Bowl run in the upcoming season.

However, despite a down year where leading receiver Stefon Diggs compiled over 500 more yards than him, the former Dallas Cowboy would still be a solid addition to several needy wide receivers corps. With that in mind, here at the three perfect landing spots for Beasley in free agency.

Indianapolis Colts improve weak passing game with Beasley

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After the Jacksonville Jaguars went hard in the opening days of free agency and spent boatloads of their available money, the Indianapolis Colts have jumped to the top of the NFL cap space rankings. While they have a solid 1-A receiver in Michael Pittman, Jr., the passing game needs to improve, and help take the offensive load off Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

Cole Beasley stats (2021): 693 yards, 82 receptions, 1 touchdown

Beasley would offer a strong second WR option and likely would come on an affordable deal. The big question is who will be calling the plays in Indy after the team recently traded away starter Carson Wentz. With the impending Deshaun Watson trade expected to make major QB waves in the sport, expect the Colts and their owner Jim Irsay to snag a solid veteran to toss passes Beasley’s way in 2022.

Cole Beasley gives New York Jets and Zach Wilson solid veteran target

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Another team in the top-five of salary cap space is the New York Jets. Gang Breen needs a bunch of help in several areas, but with a ton of money available to throw around, adding a player of Beasley’s talents and experience, to a mostly young core, would be a big help for their head coach Robert Saleh.

Zach Wilson will get another chance to prove his value as a first-round draft pick this season, and he has no proven NFL targets to throw to at the moment. If the team uses a first-day draft pick on a WR, Beasley would be start off as a reliable every-down option for the young QB, and allow the early-round WR pick to develop with less pressure.

Reunion with the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Beasley made his name in the league during seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He became a fan favorite overachiever and had some of his best years as a professional in Big D. With the departure of Amari Cooper, Beasley could once again be a perfect fixture as a third receiving option behind rising stars in WR CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz.

With his value at a bit of a low, the ‘Boys could certainly get a former-team-discount and snag Beasley for less than the $4.9 million he was set to make with the Bills in 2022. The move would be a win-win-win for the team, player, and long-time fans in Dallas.