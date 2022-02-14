Miami Dolphins mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off their second consecutive winning season, the Miami Dolphins are starting a new era under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

It’s important for holdover general manager Chris Grier to give McDaniel the pieces he needs on the offensive side of the ball moving forward. That will start with NFL free agency in March. But the expectation is that Miami will go hard on the offensive side of the ball in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before diving into our Dolphins mock draft, let’s examine the current picks they own in the upcoming NFL Draft.

2022 Miami Dolphins draft picks

1st round: 29th overall

2nd round: 50th overall

3rd round: 100th overall

4th round: 117th overall, 121st overall

5th round: 156th overall

6th round: 200th overall

7th round: 221st overall

Miami Dolphins mock draft: Finding fits for Mike McDaniel in South Beach

At this point, there’s every reason to believe that Tua Tagovailoa will return for his third season as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. They also have a young stud wide receiver in that of Jaylen Waddle.

It’s now up to the combo of McDaniel and Grier to hit a home run with the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the coming draft. Defensively, there’s some holes within the front seven for holdover defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

Below, we delve into our full seven-round Miami Dolphins mock draft for the annual event in Las Vegas this spring.

1st round, 29th overall: Chris Olave, wide receiver, Ohio State

The 6-foot-1 Olave will enter the 2022 NFL Draft as one of the most-refined route runners in the class. That’s an absolute necessity in McDaniel’s timing-based offense dating back to his days under Kyle Shanahan with the San Francisco 49ers. The idea here would be to get someone who can create seperation at the line on a dime and provide Tua with the passing lanes he’s going to need in this offense.

Chris Olave college stats: 175 receptions, 2,702 yards, 35 TD

Teaming Olave up with 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle would give McDaniel Miami’s version of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. With the expectation that star tight end Mike Gesicki re-signs in free agency, this would be a tremendous skill-position grouping for Tagovailoa.

2nd round, 50th pick: Kyren Williams, running back, Notre Dame

One of the biggest issues for Tua during his two-year run in Miami has been a lack of a consistent running game behind him. Miami finished 30th in rushing this past season and 22nd back in 2020. The likes of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are not long-term solutions in South Beach.

Enter into the equation a player in Williams who is a perfect fit in McDaniel’s system. Throughout his career, the former run-game coordinator has relied on dual-threat backs. In addition to proving explosive out on the boundary, Williams’ career in Notre Dame was defined by catching passes out of the backfield.

Kyren Williams college stats: 2,146 rushing yards, 78 receptions, 675 yards, 31 total TD

This past season saw Williams catch 42-of-49 targets in 12 games. At 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, Williams possesses the explosiveness Miami needs at running back on offense. He might not be that workhorse back, but this isn’t something McDaniel has relied on in the past. Team him up with a free-agent signing, and the Dolphins will be off and running in 2022.

3rd round, 100th pick: Thayer Munford, offensive tackle, Ohio State

Dolphins quarterbacks were sacked a mere 40 times during the 2021 season. However, a lot of that had to do with Tua’s ability to escape the pocket. A less-mobile Jacoby Brissett was sacked 19 times in five starts. This tells us what we need to know about an offensive line that was book-ended by Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis a season ago.

Offensive tackle is of utmost need here for the Miami Dolphins. That’s where the 6-foot-6, 320-pound Munford comes into play. He was a three-year starter on the outide for the Buckeyes before taking over at left guard in 2021. There’s absolutely no reason to believe he can’t hold down the fort on the right side opposite Eichenberg moving forward — creating a solid young tandem in South Beach in the process.

4th round, 117th pick: DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky

The Fins retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer for the coming season after this unit performed well down the stretch in 2021. That’s a clear indication Miami plans to stick with its 3-4 defensive front. If so, getting a hands-up edge rusher for the linebacker position has to be seen as a goal.

At 240 pounds, Malone might be a bit undersized in the grand scheme of things. But he has a ton of time to grow into his 6-foot-4 frame. Over the course of the past four seasons with Western Kentucky, the EDGE rusher recorded 57.5 tackles for loss and 31 sacks. He could fill a role similar to Samson Ebukam with the San Francisco 49ers, who McDaniel saw first-hand this past season.

4th round, 121st pick: Terrel Bernard, linebacker, Baylor

Inside linebacker could also be seen as a need for the Miami Dolphins. Elandon Roberts and Andrew Van Ginkel were the starters at this position last season. Neither one can be seen as a long-term solution.

That’s where Bernard comes into play. The former Baylor star was exceptional a season ago, recording 103 tackles (12.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks. He could step in as an athletic special teams player early on before ultimately taking over inside.

Filling out the remainder of the Miami Dolphins needs

5th round, 156th pick: Reggie Roberson Jr., wide receiver, Southern Methodist

6th round, 200th pick: LaBryan Ray, defensive tackle, Alabama

7th round, 221st pick: Jack Coan, quarterback, quarterback, Notre Dame

What do you want to see the Miami Dolphins draft? Let us know below with your comments and feedback.

