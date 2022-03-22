Miami Dolphins sign Terron Armstead: 3 moves the team should still make

The Miami Dolphins have found their franchise left tackle during NFL free agency, reportedly signing All-Pro Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract.

Armstead, 30, had visited with the Dolphins in South Beach over the past 24 hours. It was a clear indication that the two sides had mutual interest in one another.

As for Armstead, Pro Football Focus has graded him out as the fifth-best left tackle in the NFL since the 2018 season. He’s been absolutely dominant, helping block for Drew Brees before his retirement and continuing with stellar play a season ago.

Sure injuries might be a concern (21 games missed over the past five seasons). But a player of Armstead’s ilk rarely hits the open market. It was time for general manager Chris Grier to pounce.

Tua Tagovailoa now has a franchise left tackle to call his own in Terron Armstead. It’s an absolutely huge move in front of the young signal caller.

Second-year tackle Liam Eichenberg will now likely move to right tackle with former first-round pick Austin Jackson potentially seeing time at guard next to the recently-signed Connor Williams. Talk about revamping your offensive line under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Below, we look at three moves the Miami Dolphins should still make after the blockbuster Terron Armstead signing.

Miami Dolphins sign Kwon Alexander

Despite seeing their defense play extremely well down the stretch late last season, there’s still some holes to be filled. That includes inside linebacker next to stud Jerome Baker. Veteran Elandon Roberts doesn’t seem to be that guy (91% completion, 135.5 QB rating allowed in 2020).

This is where a veteran like Alexander could come in on the cheap with Miami now up against the salary cap. Last season with the Saints, he recorded 50 tackles, seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and an interception in 12 games (eight starts). Opposing signal callers posted a mere 81.5 QB rating when targeting him, too.

Miami Dolphins sign A.J. Green

Even after signing Cedrick Wilson from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, wide receiver remains a major need for Miami. It can no longer rely on DeVante Parker to remain healthy. The former first-round bust missed seven more games to injury last season and only caught 55% of the targets thrown in his direction.

Why not attempt to add another veteran to the mix behind stud youngster Jaylen Waddle? The 33-year-old Green might be a shell of his former self, but he played pretty well for the Arizona Cardinals last season (54 catches, 848 yards). Green’s 6-foot-4 frame would do wonders for Tua in the Fins’ passing game.

Miami Dolphins trade for Saquon Barkley

Can Miami rely on free-agent signing Raheem Mostert to remain healthy? Even after signing him to reunite with Mike McDaniel, it remains an open question. The speedy back has played in all of 54 games since entering the NFL back in 2015. That’s not a great track record.

Instead, Miami buys low on another injury-plagued back with a history of success at the NFL level. As of right now, it’s being reported that Barkley could be had from the New York Giants for a mid-round pick. If that is indeed the case, Miami needs to come calling.

In his first two seasons with the Giants (2018-19), Barkley recorded 3,469 total yards at a clip of 5.6 yards per touch. The former Penn State star would be an absolutely perfect fit in McDaniel’s running-back friendly offense.

