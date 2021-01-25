Matthew Stafford’s next team? Indianapolis Colts lead deep pack of trade destinations

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

With Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions heading for a parting of the ways after 12 years, he becomes the first of what could be the deepest pool of available veteran quarterbacks in recent memory.

Detroit hasn’t officially put the soon-to-be 33-year-old on the trade block, but the sides have reportedly agreed the time has come for Stafford to move on. He could soon be joined by Deshaun Watson, who reportedly wants out of Houston.

There are at least two playoff teams who will be in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason, and potentially more.

Potential landing spots for Matthew Stafford

The market for Stafford begins with Indianapolis, which lost to Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Philip Rivers announced his retirement last week and backup Jacoby Brissett is a pending free agent.

The Colts are being offered as the +300 favorite to land Stafford by SportsBetting.ag. Next is the San Francisco 49ers (+350), who may move on from oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

The Denver Broncos (+400) have not committed to Drew Lock, who regressed in areas in 2020 after showing intriguing potential as a rookie.

The Washington Football Team won the woeful NFC East and has a talented young roster at many positions other than quarterback. With 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins released and the future of 36-year-old Alex Smith uncertain, the addition of Stafford could make the WFT (+450) a legitimate NFC contender next season.

The list of potential destinations for Stafford doesn’t stop there – New England, the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are just three more of several playoff-worthy rosters which could be a change at QB away from taking the “next step.”

Odds on Matthew Stafford trade destination

Nov 22, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes (98) and defensive end Efe Obada (94) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

SportsBetting.ag is offering odds on all 31 potential NFL destinations.

Matthew Stafford next team odds:

Indianapolis Colts (+300)

San Francisco 49ers (+350)

Denver Broncos (+400)

Washington Football Team (+450)

Carolina Panthers (+700)

New England Patriots (+800)

Las Vegas Raiders (+1000)

Los Angeles Rams (+1100)

Houston Texans (+1200)

Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

New Orleans Saints (+1400)

Atlanta Falcons (+1600)

New York Jets (+1800)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1800)

Green Bay Packers (+2000)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2000)

Chicago Bears (+2200)

Miami Dolphins (+2500)

Minnesota Vikings (+3300)

NewYork Giants (+3500)



