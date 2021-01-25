2021 NFL mock draft: Deshaun Watson traded in seismic deal, multiple QB trades shake up 2021 NFL Draft

2021 NFL mock draft: The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Super Bowl LV. While those respective teams have two weeks to prepare for the biggest game of the year, every other club is now dedicating their time to preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. With the latest draft order set for the top-30 picks, we dive into our latest 2021 NFL mock draft.

While there are few guarantees in the NFL Draft, there is one thing for certain this year. Trevor Lawrence will be a member of the Jaguars in a few months, becoming the next star quarterback to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick. After that, every pick’s possibilities become fascinating and will be one of the biggest storylines this offseason.

Quarterbacks define draft classes, there’s more to love about the 2021 NFL Draft. If your NFL team needs a stud edge rusher who can create pressure, a No. 1 receiver, or just more talent on both sides of the ball, it can be found here.

Tankathon’s live standings determine our draft order for the mock draft with our draft picks made through The Draft Network’s mock simulator. With much of the season in the books, it’s time to talk more about the 2021 NFL Draft.

Let’s dive into our latest 2021 NFL mock draft, with alternating picks made by Matt Johnson and Matt Fitzgerald

2021 NFL mock draft: Latest 2021 NFL Draft predictions

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars mock draft: Ideal 3-round scenario for Jags

Before we get into some truly wild territory, the no-brainer pick of them all kicks off this mock draft. Lawrence is an ideal match for new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. If all goes according to plan in Jacksonville, Meyer enjoys immediate success, and surrounds Lawrence with the proper support via the rest of the draft and an NFL-high $76.93 million in salary cap room. – Matt Fitzgerald

COLUMN: 5 reasons why Urban Meyer will thrive as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

2. TRADE: Houston Texans: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 NFL DRAFT TRADE: Houston Texans trade Deshaun Watson to the New York Jets for the 2nd overall pick, 34th overall pick, Jets’ 2022 first- and second-round selections, 2022 first-round pick.

Deshaun Watson wants out and may even be willing to pull a Carson Palmer. Stars eventually get what they want and with the Texans desperately needing a fresh start in a multi-year rebuild, sending Watson to his preferred destination for a stockade of picks and Sam Darnold makes sense.

In this scenario, we’ll give Darnold the 2021 season as the starting quarterback. If he thrives, we’ve got our new face of the franchise and can build around him. In the event he struggles, the Texans will have a top-three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and can take a quarterback then. This is the best decision for Houston as it completely overhauls a roster that needs it. Sewell can allow for a Tunsil trade, or could kick to right tackle with Tytus Howard moving inside. – Matt Johnson

New York Jets draft picks: Top 2021 selections, ideal prospects to target

3. TRADE: Carolina Panthers (via Miami from Houston): Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Dec 12, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson encourages his teammates during warmups before an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: George Frey/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

2021 NFL DRAFT TRADE: Carolina Panthers send No. 8 overall pick, No. 73rd overall pick, 2022-first and second-round picks to Miami Dolphins for pick 1.03.

Detroit has a ton of holes to fill beyond just quarterback in its first year under a new regime. On the other hand, Carolina could well make a postseason push with someone like Wilson under center in 2021. The NFC South features two teams in serious flux: the Falcons have a different coach and front office, while the Saints are reportedly losing Drew Brees to retirement. It’s time for the Panthers to pounce, be aggressive, and trade up to get the second-best QB in this class. – Matt Fitzgerald

NFL free agency: Top-25 NFL free agents in 2021

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the Carolina Panthers took Justin Fields, I look in another direction for the Atlanta Falcons. However, even with Matt Ryan likely staying in 2021, I can’t pass on the local quarterback. Opportunities to draft a quarterback with Fields’ skills are rare. Quite frankly, the Falcons will be too good to land a top-five pick next year. The fact that Fields grew up in Georgia and can take Arthur Smith’s offense to the next level in the future means taking a quarterback at No. 4 overall. – Matt Johnson

Related: Impact of Arthur Smith on Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals mock draft: Top options with No. 5 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Bengals are hurting with Sewell off the board, but this is a heck of a consolation prize. That’s right. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow gets to reunite with the man he threw 84 completions to for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on the way to a College Football Playoff championship. Chase is the best receiver in this draft. His innate chemistry with Burrow allows the Bengals to move on from A.J. Green, and address defense and the offensive line with all their remaining picks. – Matt Fitzgerald

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks: Top 2021 selections, ideal prospects to target

2021 NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions replace Matthew Stafford, Miami Dolphins add playmaker

6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a one-handed touchdown catch over LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear during their coaching search that ownership and the front office can’t quit Carson Wentz. Nick Sirianni was hired to fix the franchise quarterback, whether or not Wentz can be salvaged or is willing to accept strong coaching remains to be seen. With that said, it’s clear this team wants to make life easier for Wentz. DeVonta Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, thrives at making everything smooth and easy for his quarterback. – Matt Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks: Top options in a strong class, ideal 2021 NFL Draft targets

7. Detroit Lions: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) celebrates winning the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unwise for the Lions to press or reach for a quarterback in the aftermath of Matthew Stafford’s imminent departure. However, if Lance is still there at No. 7 overall, the team will be hard-pressed to pass him up. New coach Dan Campbell clearly wants to establish a physical identity, and Detroit has long lacked a good rushing attack. With talented backs like D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson on the roster, Lance is the type of dual-threat X-factor who could transform the Lions offense even as a rookie. The question is: can Lance do enough to turn around Detroit’s perpetually losing ways? It’s a tall task for anyone. – Matt Fitzgerald

Read More: Detroit Lions, star QB Matthew Stafford will split up this offseason

8. Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass after Georgia defensive back Tyson Campbell (3) fell. Waddle turned the catch into a 90 yard touchdown during the second half of Alabama’s 41-24 win over Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Trading down from the No. 3 overall pick is the first priority for the Dolphins. Quite frankly, after that, everything else is gravy. In this scenario, the Dolphins pick up a 2022 first- and second-round pick from the Panthers. With even more assets in the future, potential ammunition for a Deshaun Watson trade, Miami has tons of flexibility. In this spot, they land the vertical threat this offense lacked in 2020. Waddle was Alabama’s best receiver before going down with an injury. The ease with which he slips past cornerbacks to get 20-plus yards downfield is ridiculous. The icing on the cake for the Dolphins, he already has chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa. – Matt Johnson

Read More: Why the Miami Dolphins are a perfect fit for Deshaun Watson trade

9. Denver Broncos: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Dec 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) rushes the line (2) in the first half against Northwestern Wildcats lineman Rashawn Slater (70) in the Big Ten conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos had the league’s 25th-ranked offensive line in 2020, per PFF. That’s not exactly ideal for young quarterback Drew Lock, who struggled with coordinator Pat Shurmur’s arguably dated scheme this past season. Nevertheless, Shurmur and Lock will be back barring something unforeseen, and getting a versatile lineman like Slater who can probably play anywhere in the trenches is a great way to help Denver evaluate if Lock is the long-term answer or not. – Matt Fitzgerald

Read More: Denver Broncos, John Elway shouldn’t bail on QB Drew Lock in 2021

2021 NFL mock draft: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants add top defensive talent

10. Dallas Cowboys: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) grabs Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a strong argument for Dallas to take the top cornerback available with the No. 10 overall pick. But edge rushers are more coveted in the NFL and they help make life easier for defensive backs. Paye isn’t just a pass rusher. He can line up on the edge and contain the run or kick inside on passing situations to create interior pressure. Gus Bradley would love having Paye on his football team. – Matt Johnson

Dallas Cowboys draft picks: Top options in a strong class, ideal 2021 NFL Draft targets

11. New York Giants: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the draft falls this way, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is going to be doing cartwheels wherever he’s watching from. Surtain is the choice here, as old-school general manager Dave Gettleman will go with the more sure thing. Surtain’s father was a longtime cornerback in the NFL, but this isn’t just a pedigree thing. Out of 400 qualifying cornerbakcs in college football this past season, Surtain ranked No. 1 in Pro Football Focus’ defensive grades. Pair him with Giants corner James Bradberry, and the G-Men have something special brewing in their secondary. – Matt Fitzgerald

New York Giants draft picks: Top options in a strong class, ideal 2021 NFL Draft targets

12. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Nov 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, the draft board falls in the 49ers’ favor. In previous 2021 NFL mock drafts, the top cornerbacks and quarterbacks were all taken before San Francisco’s selection. This time around, Farley falls into the team’s lap. He is a physical corner with the potential to develop into a perennial Pro Bowl talent in this secondary. Plus, with Richard Sherman likely departing in free agency, this fills a huge void. – Matt Johnson

San Francisco 49ers draft picks: Top 2021 selections, ideal prospects to target

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) and defensive back Daniel Wright (3) during the first quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

New head coach Brandon Staley should help the defense realize its full potential, and, well, Justin Herbert looks like a pretty promising young quarterback. Instead of fretting about Hunter Henry’s contract situation, why not just draft Pitts if he’s here at No. 13? The AFC West would be — seriously — the most talented collection of tight ends in NFL history, highlighted by Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, Las Vegas’ Darren Waller, Denver’s Noah Fant and Pitts. How much fun would this be? – Matt Fitzgerald

14. Minnesota Vikings: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Zimmer realized this season that his defense had a lot of issues. Plenty of the blame falls on an inexperienced secondary, but Minnesota’s defense couldn’t generate any pressure on quarterbacks. Danielle Hunter will be back in 2021, a huge boost. Let’s pair him with Rousseau, who has All-Pro upside. – Matt Johnson

15. New England Patriots: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) waits on the snap during the third quarter of the game agains the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Unless head coach Bill Belichick is in love with Mac Jones as a prospect, the quarterback position should wait. Perhaps a Jimmy Garoppolo trade is in store? For the offense to have any hope in 2021, it’ll take a huge effort in free agency to acquire better skill players, and a rookie in Josh McDnaiels’ system has little chance to shine right away as it is. Thus, Ossai is a standard, versatile defender Belicihck covets who can play off-ball linebacker or rush the passer off the edge. – Matt Fitzgerald

New England Patriots mock draft: Dynasty derailed or rapid rebuild in 2021?

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Oct 12, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) is tackled by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a familiar pick in mock drafts for the Arizona Cardinals. With Patrick Peterson headed out the door in free agency and the rest of this depth chart at cornerback extremely problematic, Jaycee Horn is the best option. He loves to get physical with receivers and he embraces the art of talking trash to opponents. Those qualities, paired with his skills, can make him a quality cover corner in the NFL. – Matt Johnson

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This is such a Raiders pick, isn’t it? Well shoot, it’s not like offense is the problem for coach Jon Gruden’s team. Parsons is the best player on the board at this point, and is the type of tone-setter who would almost undoubtedly lift Las Vegas’ front seven to new heights. If the youthful defensive backfield can take a collective step forward in 2021 and Parsons joins the fold, the Silver and Black might improve their standing from the NFL’s third-worst scoring defense (29.9 points allowed per game). – Matt Fitzgerald

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks: Top 2021 selections, ideal prospects to target

18. Miami Dolphins: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Sep 7, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Keshawn King 935) celebrates his first touch down with Christian Darrisaw (77) in the first period against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

If Miami wants Tua Tagovailoa to take a huge step forward in 2021, he needs more help. Waddle gives him a playmaking receiver, but this offense could also stand to improve. Darrisaw was one of the best tackles in college football and with further development could be outstanding at the next level. Put these two pieces in the lineup next season and Tua will be in a great position to thrive. – Matt Johnson

19. Washington Football Team: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

One of the very few picks that stayed the same as of the last update, once again, Marshall proved without Chase, Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire that he could be a productive player. That bodes well for his transition to the NFL, where Washington faces an uncertain quarterback situation going into next season. The good news? Marshall and Terry McLaurin would put whomever is throwing passes in the nation’s capital much more at ease. – Matt Fitzgerald

2021 NFL mock draft: Matthew Stafford traded, Chicago Bears find a quarterback

20. Chicago Bears: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago needs to find a quarterback this offseason, the futures of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy depend on it. Trading up for a top pick will require draft capital the Bears can’t really afford to lose. So, staying put and slightly reaching for Mac Jones is the best-case scenario. He’s a solid passer, someone who will make the right reads, can handle pressure well and understands his role. There’s not a ton of upside here, but Jones paired with this roster makes this team a playoff contender in 2021. – MattJohnson

Chicago Bears quarterback: Best options to become starting QB in 2021

21. TRADE: Detroit Lions (via Indianapolis): Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) catches a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2021 NFL DRAFT TRADE: Detroit trades Matthew Stafford, 2021 fourth-round pick to Indianapolis Colts for No. 21 overall, 2021 third-round pick and 2022 conditional third-round pick (2nd if IND makes playoffs, 1st if IND wins Super Bowl)

Woa! We have a trade alert! Indianapolis goes full win-now mode with the AFC South fully up for grabs in the years to come, trading a first-round pick and some other selections to land Stafford in a huge upgrade over the recently retired Philip Rivers. To support Lance in this scenario, Detroit lands a physical, big-bodied outside receiver in Bateman. The position is a huge priority, because the Lions have Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola all hitting free agency. – Matt Fitzgerald

Indianapolis Colts quarterback: 5 best options to replace Philip Rivers in 2021

22. Tennessee Titans: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Oct 10, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to running back Travis Etienne (9) against Miami Hurricanes defensive line Jaelan Phillips (15) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher is easily Tennessee’s biggest need. Most of the top talents are gone and there isn’t a cornerback worth taking at this spot. So, the Titans roll the dice. Phillips, a former No. 1 overall recruit, flashed incredible talent this past year with Miami. If his injury and off-field issues are behind him, Tennessee could turn him into a Pro Bowl-caliber player. – Matt Johnson

23. New York Jets (via SEA): Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Sep 21, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Why bother going along with George Fant at right tackle? He’s just not good enough, and it’s fully worth the investment in Cosmi to help better protect whichever quarterback lines up for the Jets. Robert Saleh will help rebuild the defense with his schematic know-how alone, so there’s not as much of a pressing need to prioritize that side of the ball here. Plus, the Jets have tons of cap room and can address those holes on the open market. – Matt Fitzgerald

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) blocks Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Texas won 41-34. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

There are holes everywhere on Pittsburgh’s offense. They need a long-term replacement for Big Ben, an upgrade at running back is needed and the offensive line could use an overhaul. With Mac Jones off the board, the Steelers grab an offensive tackle who will fit their identity. Jenkins loves battles in the trenches, winning with power and creating lanes for running backs. That’s what Pittsburgh needs to get back to in 2021. – Matt Johnson

Read More: Best 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback options to replace Ben Roethlisberger

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) rushes on Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Both tackle spots need better players, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Jacksonville chase after someone like Trent Williams in free agency, if San Francisco allows him to get there. As for the right tackle spot, well, Mayfield is the best player remaining on the board here, and the fact that the Jaguars have an early second-round pick means they can add some kind of weapon for Lawrence in the passing game there. – Matt Fitzgerald

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks: Top 2021 selections, prospects to target after Trevor Lawrence

2021 NFL mock draft: Green Bay Packers provide Aaron Rodgers with help, Buffalo Bills upgrade defense

26. Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23) gets ready for a play during the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland knows it needs to upgrade its defense this offseason, the wheels are already in motion. There are holes at cornerback, linebacker and along the defensive line. At this spot, Collins is the perfect fit. A bruising linebacker who will lower his shoulder to decleat running backs and has the speed to get after the quarterback. Plug him into the middle of Cleveland’s defense and this team will be even better next season. – Matt Johnson

Cleveland Browns draft picks: Top 2021 selections, ideal prospects to target

27. Baltimore Ravens: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) catches a touchdown pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the first quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

It’s very obvious Marquise Brown can’t carry the Ravens’ receiving corps by himself, or draw so much coverage so as to create opportunities for the players around him. The reality is, no one on Baltimore’s team right now is capable of consistently capitalizing on those situations. That’s in part because play-caller Greg Roman leans so heavily on the run with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Entering 2021, the Ravens should prioritize airing it out more and provide Jackson with another young weapon to grow alongside. Toney fits the bill, and he’s bigger than Brown, with the capability to play outside or in the slot. – Matt Fitzgerald

28. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) celebrates his sack on Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) (not pictured) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is nearly $100 million over the projected 2021 NFL salary cap. Key pieces of this team, likely including linebacker Kwon Alexander and cornerback Janoris Jenkins, won’t be back in 2021. Fortunately, for a team that prioritizes always going BPA, the timing also works to address a need. Owusu-Koramoah might be a top-20 talent in the 2021 NFL Draft and he will make an incredible pairing with Demario Davis. – Matt Johnson

New Orleans Saints quarterback: Top options to replace Drew Brees in 2021

29. Green Bay Packers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Nov 17, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Rondale Moore (4) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Many criticized Green Bay for not providing quarterback Aaron Rodgers with any weapons in last year’s draft, and even trading up to select his presumptive successor, Jordan Love. All Rodgers did was go on an MVP-caliber tear of a 2020 season. Now, the Packers won’t make that mistake again by giving him an absolutely lethal, speedy slot man in Moore, who’s flying under the radar due to injury issues but is really among the highest-ceiling skill players of the 2021 draft. – Matt Fitzgerald

Read More: Aaron Rodgers trade? Green Bay Packers should consider it this offseason

30. Buffalo Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton (32) gets ready to defend against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It was evident in the AFC Championship Game that this defense is still a work in progress. Buffalo needs more talent at linebacker and cornerback, either of which can be addressed with its first-round pick. Nick Bolton will plug right into the middle of Sean McDermott’s defense, attacking against the run and even dropping back into pass coverage. – Matt Johnson

2021 NFL mock draft: Super Bowl LV teams load up with even more talent

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) tackles Ohio State running back Master Teague III (33) during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of key Bucs defenders are going to be free agents, particularly on the front seven. Ndamukong Suh is 34, and needs a successor eventually even if he does return. Barmore was the College Football Playoff finale’s defensive MVP against Ohio State, and he really came on strong late in his college career to vault into the first-round draft conversation. There aren’t a ton of pressing needs on Tampa Bay’s loaded roster, so Barmore offers depth and could even push for a starting job in 2021 depending on how the Bucs’ offseason personnel decisions shake out.– Matt Fitzgerald

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Alijah Vera-Tucker, iOL, USC

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City’s offensive line has been decimated by injuries this season. With a $500 million investment in Patrick Mahomes, providing this front line with more help will be the team’s priority in the 2021 NFL Draft. Vera-Tucker thrives in pass protection, an important trait given this team’s strengths. While his future is likely at guard, there’s a chance he could turn into a quality tackle. The Chiefs would love either outcome. – Matt Johnson

2021 NFL draft: Coming this offseason

Mock trades with each weekly update, featuring different trade-up scenarios

Two-round mock draft beginning after Super Bowl LV

More expert analysis, with two drafters alternating picks.

2021 NFL Draft picks by team

New York Jets 2021 NFL draft picks

1st round pick

1st round pick (via Seattle Seahawks)

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

3rd round Pick (via Seattle Seahawks)

4th round pick

4th round pick (New York Giants)*. – NYJ acquire if NYG re-sign Williams before 2021 league year

5th round pick

5th round pick* (New York Giants)*. – NYJ acquire if NYG don’t re-sign Leonard Williams

Miami Dolphins 2021 draft picks

1st round pick (via Houston Texans)

1st round pick

2nd round pick (via Houston Texans)

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

6th round pick (Pittsburgh Steelers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

New England Patriots 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick (via Dallas Cowboys(

6th round pick

7th round pick

Buffalo Bills 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

5th round pick (Las Vegas Raiders)

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick (Carolina Panthers/Cleveland Browns)

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick

7th round pick (Detroit Lions/Seattle Seahawks)

Cleveland Browns 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

3rd round pick (New Orleans Saints)

4th round pick

4th round pick (Philadelphia Eagles)

5th round pick (Cleveland/Los Angeles Rams)

6th round pick

7th round pick (Buffalo Bills/Carolina Panthers)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick (Steelers/Baltimore Ravens)

6th round pick (Steelers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

7th round pick (Miami Dolphins)

7th round pick (Baltimore Ravens)

Baltimore Ravens 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

4th round pick

6th round pick

Houston Texans 2021 NFL draft picks

3rd round pick

4th round pick (Arizona Cardinals)

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick (New Orleans Saints)

6th round pick (Miami Dolphins)

6th round pick

7th round pick

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

1st round pick (Los Angeles Rams)

2nd round pick

2nd round pick (Minnesota Vikings)

3rd round pick

4th round pick

4th round pick (Los Angeles Rams)

5th round pick

5th round pick (Cleveland Browns)

7th round pick

7th round pick (Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

7th round pick (Kansas City Chiefs)

Indianapolis Colts 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick

Denver Broncos 2021 NFL draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick

7th round pick (Cleveland Browns)

7th round pick (New York Giants)

Los Angeles Chargers 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

6th round pick (Jacksonville Jaguars/Tennessee Titans)

7th round pick

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick (Miami Dolphins)

6th round pick (Least favorable of Raiders/Washington Football Team, following COVID-19 penalty)

7th round pick: (Chicago Bears/Raiders)

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

7th round pick

New York Giants 2021 NFL draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick* — If don’t re-sign Leonard Williams before start of 2021 league year

5th round pick* — If re-signs Williams, thus sending 2021 fourth-round pick to Jets.

6th round pick (Arizona Cardinals)

6th round pick

Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick (Detroit Lions)* — Conditional, or becomes 6th round pick

6th round pick (Detroit Lions)* — Becomes 5th if conditions met

7th round pick

Washington Football Team 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick (San Francisco 49ers)

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

7th round pick

7th round pick (Chicago Bears/Las Vegas Raiders)

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

5th round pick (Dallas Cowboys)

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

Carolina Panthers 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

New Orleans Saints 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick* — Goes to San Francisco 49ers if Kwon Alexander meets certain snap conditions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

7th round pick

7th round pick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

5th round pick (New Orleans Saints)* — Conditional on Kwon Alexander’s snaps

7th round pick

7th round pick (New York Jets)

Arizona Cardinals 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

5th round pick

7th round pick

Seattle Seahawks 2021 draft picks

2nd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

Los Angeles Rams 2021 draft picks

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick

Chicago Bears 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick (Atlanta Falcons)

Detroit Lions 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick* — Conditional trade with Dallas Cowboys, could become 6th

6th round pick*

Minnesota Vikings 2021 draft picks

1st round pick

3rd round pick

3rd round pick (Baltimore Ravens)

4th round pick (Chicago Bears)

4th round pick (Buffalo Bills)

4th round pick

5th round pick

5th round pick (Baltimore Ravens/Pittsburgh Steelers)

Green Bay Packers 2021 draft picks: