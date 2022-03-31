Masters Tournament television schedule for 2022, tee times and more

The Masters Tournament is considered the gold standard (or in this case the green standard) for the PGA world.

Since its inception, the heralded Augusta, Georgia, course has held the event to growing recognition around the sports world.

From the legendary Bobby Jones starting the Masters Tournament to Tiger Woods’ epic win back in 1997, sports fans have paid attention to this four-day event more than any other tournament in the calendar.

What channel is the Masters on?

ESPN and CBS will split coverage of the 2022 Masters Tournament with ESPN covering it on Thursday and Friday. In what is a new tradition, coverage will switch to CBS with Jim Nantz handling the primary broadcasting duties. The two networks previously handed off coverage on a per-day basis.

Television schedule for the Masters Tournament (major networks)

Round Date Time (ET) TV 1 Thursday, April 7 1:00-5:30 PM ESPN 2 Friday, April 8 1:00-5:30 PM ESPN 3 Saturday, April 9 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CBS 4 Sunday, April 10 10:00 AM-3:00 PM CBS

Other Masters TV coverage

In addition to ESPN and CBS covering the big moments from the Masters Tournament, other networks will be given a chance to air their coverage throughout the four-day event.

The Golf Channell will have live three-day coverage from Thursday-Saturday. The times for this coverage have not yet been released. We’ll update that when they become available.

The official Masters.com website will have full four-day coverage of the major for those who can’t get enough of the greens.

Round 1: Thursday, April 7

Featured groups: 9:15 AM to 7:30 PM

Amen Corner: 10:45 AM. to 6 PM

Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 AM to 7 PM

Holes 4, 5 & 6: 9:25 AM. to 6:45 PM

Round 2: Friday, April 8

Featured Groups: 9:15 AM to 7:30 PM

Amen Corner: 10:45 AM to 6 PM

Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 AM to 7 PM

Holes 4, 5 & 6: 9:25 AM to 6:45 PM

Round 3: Saturday, April 09

Featured Groups: 10:15 AM to 7 PM

Amen Corner: 11:45 AM to 6 PM

Holes 15 & 16: 12:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Holes 4, 5 & 6: 11 AM to 6 PM

Round 4: Sunday, April 10

Featured Groups: 10:15 AM to 7 PM

Amen Corner: 11:45 AM to 6 PM

Holes 15 & 16: 12:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Holes 4, 5 & 6: 11 AM to 6 PM

The Masters Tournament pairings

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, the Masters Tournament official website has not announced tee times and groupings for the annual event in Augusta. That will come throughout the next week.

With that said, we can safely assume that early-round (Thursday and Friday) groupings will include the top-ranked players as a way to increase in-week viewership. These pros will be included in the major network broadcasts of the event on those two days.

Golfers in the Masters Tournament (rankings)

Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Patrick Cantlay Cameron Smith Justin Thomas Dustin Johnson Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele

In addition to this, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is practicing at Augusta National in an attempt to play in the annual event.

Woods last golfed during the PNC Championship back in December and has not taken part in the Masters Tournament since November of 2021 (postponed due to COVID-19). This comes after he suffered an horrific car accident back in February of 2021. According to Sports Illustrated, Woods has been seen practicing with fellow PGA pro and friend Justin Thomas.

Pay out for the Masters Tournament in 2022

Last year’s Masters saw a total purse of $11.5 million with the winner earning $2.07 million. Various reports indicate that it will be the same when the event gets going on April 7.

