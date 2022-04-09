WATCH: Tiger Woods hits birdies on back-to-back holes at The Masters

Getting a chance to see Tiger Woods get back on the green after a long road to recovery following a dangerous car accident has been a special experience for thousands of sports fans across the nation. Not only is Woods back to playing golf, he’s doing so at a high level just 14 months removed from nearly losing his leg.

The latest adventure takes Woods to The Masters, which him even competing in, to begin with, is a marvel.

After a tough Day 2 that saw less-than-ideal weather conditions thanks to a windy day, with 20 mph winds returning for Day 3, Woods didn’t seem as bothered on Saturday.

Woods birdied on the 12th hole and followed that up by doing the same on the 13th as well. It places Woods at +3 so far. Scott Scheffler remains in the lead.

Back-to-back birdies for Tiger Woods on hole Nos. 12 and 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6F0LDlETfl — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

Related: Masters odds 2022: Jon Rahm favored, Tiger Woods long shot