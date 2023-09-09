The Los Angeles Rams already knew they wouldn’t have Cooper Kupp join them on Sunday for their regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The Super Bowl LVI MVP is dealing with a hamstring injury that he first suffered earlier this summer during training camp.

Kupp was already ruled out for Week 1 after suffering a setback in his rehab process in late-August. This led the All-Pro receiver to see a “noted body specialist” in Minnesota while trying to determine his next step. However, coach Sean McVay recently hinted at a much bigger issue, suggesting the 30-year-old wideout could be dealing with a nerve problem instead of a small hamstring tweak.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners

Those fears haven’t been confirmed, but the Rams did make a roster move that indicates Kupp’s return to the field is still several weeks away.

On Saturday, the Rams placed Kupp on injured reserve, which automatically rules him out through Week 4. This gives Kupp until at least October 8, when the Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles for their Week 5 matchup, as the next date to watch in his injury recovery timeline.

Matthew Stafford will have to turn to players like Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, and Tyler Higbee in Kupp’s absence. But none of those players can replace Kupp’s production, which includes leading the NFL with 1,947 receiving yards in 2021, which also included 16 touchdowns.

The Rams were already facing a tough test on the road playing a deeply competitive Seahawks team at the always-electric Lumen Field, but now they’ll have to do so knowing relief in the form of Kupp’s return won’t come any time soon.

Related: NFL expert picks today: Week 1 NFL predictions, score projections