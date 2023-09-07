Cooper Kupp’s hamstring injury may be a much bigger issue for Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in an important tone-setting battle against their NFC West rivals. Undoubtedly a big game for both opponents, the Rams will have to fight on despite being without Cooper Kupp, arguably their best offensive player.

Kupp is dealing with a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for Sunday. He injured the hamstring earlier this summer and was sidelined for the entire month of August while the Rams went through training camp and preseason. But the Super Bowl LVI MVP was nearing a return in late August before suffering a setback that led him to go see an out-of-state “body specialist.”

Now there’s a concern that Kupp’s hamstring injury is developing into a much bigger issue, one that could linger for longer than just a week. Coach Sean McVay addressed Kupp’s absence on Wednesday and he indicated Kupp could actually be dealing with a nerve injury.

“I would just say this, it’s trying to just figure out what’s going on with him. Again, I’m kind of speaking out of turn. I just know that we’re trying to open up every avenue in regards to figuring out what’s going on, why is he feeling some of the sensations and things like that in his hamstring. Is it soft tissue? Is there something nerve-wise? And I would be speaking out of turn.” Rams coach Sean McVay on Cooper Kupp

McVay even raised the possibility of the Rams placing their leading receiver on injured reserve for a stint, which would cause Kupp to miss at least four games. For now, the Rams are still trying to gather information while monitoring his status.

