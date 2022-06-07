LIV Golf FAQ: The new circuit challenging the PGA Tour

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has been one of the biggest stories in the world of golf this year. But what is this new series that has garnered so much attention and is starting to reel in some elite players? In this space, you can find everything you’ll need to know about this new and controversial golf circuit financed by the Saudi Arabian government.

What is LIV Golf?

The LIV Golf International Series is a new golf tournament circuit that is being led by CEO and retired legend Greg Norman. The eight-tournament series will include seven regular-season events, with the first taking place on Thursday, June 9 in London, England. The final event in October will be a team championship team contest in Miami.

LIV is being financed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. This essentially means the circuit is owned by the Saudi government, which has a pretty poor human rights record. One of the most recent instances saw Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman order the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

What does LIV mean?

The LIV in this new tour’s name are actually the Roman numerals L, I, and V. Which when added up equals 54. The same amount of holes that will be played at each LIV Golf tournament.

LIV schedule

LIV will feature eight events and take members of its star-studded roster, like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Kevin Na, to major cities in the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Below you can find the LIV schedule with the dates and cities for the circuit’s inaugural eight tournaments.

Date Course Location June 9-11 Centurion Club London, England June 30-July 2 Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club Portland, Oregon July 29-31 Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey September 2-4 The International Boston, Massachusetts September 16-18 Rich Harvest Farms Chicago, Illinois October 7-9 Stonehill Golf Club Bangkok, Thailand October 14-16 Royal Greens Golf Clubs Jeddah, Saudi Arabia October 27-30 Trump National Doral Miami, Florida

How does LIV work?

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is meant to be an alternative to the world-famous PGA Tour and does so by differing in format. Each tourney will have 48 players in four teams of 12, selected via a draft the week of the tournament. Every team will also have a LIV-appointed captain.

Each event will have three rounds, and 54 holes in total. Every player will start at the same time at different holes, instead of staggered start times, and there will be no cuts

The individual elements of the event will be scored by traditional stroke play. The team part will be decided by counting the best two stroke-play scores over the first two rounds for each team. In the final round, the best three scores will count. The team that has the lowest total after 54 holes get the victory.

How to watch LIV Golf

Credit: USA Today Network

LIV Golf does not yet have a television partnership with any major network or streaming service. However, the series will air on formats most golf fans have easy access to. LIV will broadcast their events on LIVGolf.com, YouTube, and Facebook.

Calling the action will be the long-time voice of the Premier League games in the United States, Arlo White, and veteran Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz.

Why are PGA Tour players leaving for LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is handing out some sizable paydays. A total of $255 million will be awarded over the first 8 tournaments.

$25 million will be paid out at each event with $20 million going to individual prizes and $5 million to the team winners. The top three players at the end of the regular season will also share a $30 million purse ($18 million for first, $8 million for second, and $4 million for third). Lastly, another $50 million will be awarded at the team match-play championship.

Will players who compete on the LIV Golf circuit be eligible for majors?

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Players that are members of the PGA Tour were warned in June that playing for the LIV could lead to “disciplinary action” as it would “violate” the terms of their membership on the tour. That has led many top stars — including Johnson, Garcia, and Na — to resign from the PGA Tour instead of facing punishment.

As of now, it seems that the current criteria to qualify for certain majors will allow players competing in the LIV’s first event to be able to compete at the 2022 US Open. Mickelson and Johnson are two competitors already qualified to compete at the Open.

However, double-dipping is certainly being frowned upon and could lead to changes in guidelines and qualifications in the future if LIV Golf becomes a serious competitor to the PGA Tour.