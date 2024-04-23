10 worst New England Patriots players ever, including Chad Johnson

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Who are the worst New England Patriots players ever? Alongside some of the greatest faces to play in the NFL, some players either didn’t live up to the expectations or couldn’t provide great production on the football field. From recent players like Cyrus Jones to older players like Chad Johnson, several couldn’t pick up the Patriots playbook or simply struggled. Even during the good years of the Patriots’ dynasty, some players became unplayable after bad on-the-field play. Below, we dive into the worst New England Patriots players ever.

10. Ras I-Dowling, cornerback

Ras I-Dowling only played nine games in New England after being selected with the 33rd pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. The injury bug hit Dowling, but he didn’t provide much on the field when he was healthy. The cornerback was released by the Patriots in 2012 and signed with the Oakland Raiders for three games in 2014. Dowling may not be at fault for his injuries, but they affected his on-the-field play, and he never produced what was expected of him. Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft tracker

9. Cyrus Jones, cornerback

Cyrus Jones’ role as a returner with the Patriots began in 2016 and ended quickly after a nightmare start to his NFL career. Jones fumbled five times during the 2016 season and didn’t do much defensively with seven tackles. The cornerback made fans and players hold their breath during punt returns, which made New England’s decision to move on from him an easy one in 2018. Jones was better in his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, but many won’t forget the struggles with the Patriots. Related: Worst draft picks in New England Patriots history

8. Chad Jackson, wide receiver,

Chad Jackson was selected by the Patriots with the 36th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, but he didn’t last long in the NFL. Jackson only caught 13 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns before being released. The wide receiver started the narrative of New England’s inability to develop wide receivers. Jackson had some unfortunate injury luck, but he only caught one more pass for the Denver Broncos in 2008 before never playing again. Related: 10 best draft picks in New England Patriots history

7. Cassius Marsh, defensive end

Cassius Marsh was signed by the Patriots in 2017 but only played nine games before being traded to the San Fransisco 49ers. The on-the-field play was bad, as Pro Football Focus ranked him the 108th-best player among the 111 qualifying edge defenders in his New England tenure. Marsh wasn’t productive, and his pass coverage was even worse. Marsh still talks about New England to this day and can’t let go of what happened in 2017. Related: New England Patriots mock draft 2024

6. Deltha O’Neal, cornerback

Delta O’Neal came to New England in 2008 and the results were not pretty. O’Neal started 10 games and had three interceptions but his on-the-field play was simply gut-wrenching to watch. The cornerback was routinely overpowered and embarrassed by tougher wide receivers, and the few flashes of good couldn’t make up for the bad. O’Neal left New England after one season and never played in the NFL again. Also Read: Best undrafted players in NFL history

5. Monty Beisel, linebacker

Monty Beisel was one of the replacements for Ted Johnson and Tedy Bruschi in 2005, and he only lasted six games as a starter. Beisel was benched by Week 7 and never started another game for the Patriots. The linebacker ended his 15-game tenure in New England with 48 tackles and one sack. Beisel put up below-average numbers across the board, but the eye test suggests his play on the field was nowhere near what was expected when he became the starter. Also Read: Best tight ends of all time

4. Chad Johnson, wide receiver

Chad Johnson was still productive during the 2010 season, but his performance quickly went south when he joined the Patriots in 2011. Johnson had just finished an 831-yard season with the Cincinnati Bengals and stunk it up in New England. The wide receiver played in 15 games but only caught 15 of 32 targets for 276 receiving yards and one touchdown. Johnson was unproductive, failed to meet expectations, and never played in the NFL again. Related: Best NFL dynasties ever, including New England Patriots

3. Donald Hayes, wide receiver

Donald Hayes came off two good seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was expected to serve as a starting wideout for the Patriots. Unfortunately, Hayes could never grasp the playbook and only caught 12 of 31 targets for 133 receiving yards and a touchdown. The wide receiver was supposed to help the team go for a second straight championship in 2002, but it never came to fruition. Hayes is one of the worst wide receivers in the Patriots’ history. Related: Best NFL players of all time

2. Duane Starks, cornerback

The Patriots acquired Duane Starks for a third-round pick in 2005, and his tenure didn’t last long. Starks was coming off a season where he earned more than one interception but never got a turnover in the seven games he played before fading out of the picture. Not only was the cornerback a waste of a third-round pick, but he was also replaced by a rookie, Ellis Hobbs. Starks was supposed to replace Ty Law, but he was the opposite of the New England legend. Related: 10 players with the longest NFL careers

1. Albert Haynesworth, defensive tackle

