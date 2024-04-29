12 best free agents available after 2024 NFL Draft, including Jamal Adams

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, teams are filling out the remainder of their roster, but some needs went unfilled during the three-day event. This means some teams may turn back to free agency to find a spot starter or fill out their depth chart. These are the 12 best available NFL free agents right now.

Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE rusher

Having already played for six different teams, now Yannick Ngakoue is looking for his seventh club. This is an edge rusher who has posted two double-digit sack seasons, but recording just four sacks while not providing much support as a run defender in 2023 hasn't done him any favors. Yet, as a pure pass rusher, Ngakoue has shown time and time again that he's plenty capable of creating havoc.

David Bakhtiari, offensive tackle

Maybe David Bakhtiari is weighing retirement, given that he's played in just 13 games over the past three seasons. Yet, any team that wants better protection at left tackle would be wise to give the two-time All-Pro a call. When healthy, Bakhtiari has shown he's one of the best pass protectors in football.

Jamal Adams, safety

Teams seeking a veteran safety that has shown an ability to do it all won't find many better options than Jamal Adams. Always an effective blitzer, Adams' coverage skills have dropped off over the past few years, but he's also battled a lot of injuries. Still, he's an effective tackler who could have a bounceback season in the right scheme, and he's only 28.

Steven Nelson, cornerback

Teams looking for an outside cornerback will have to look elsewhere, but those seeking a strong option for the nickel won't find many better options than Steven Nelson. The 31-year-old has started 115 games in his career. Having recorded an interception each of the past six years, Nelson brings solid coverage and has always been a willing tackler.

Michael Gallup, wide receiver

Once viewed as a rising star for the Cowboys, Michael Gallup's best days are behind him, as he hasn't topped 445 yards since 2020. While he fell out of favor in Dallas, Gallup does have a 1,000-yard season under his belt, and the 6-foot-1 wideout is still just 28. The right system should be able to get him back to producing a respectable 600 yards or so.

Xavien Howard, cornerback

Once one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Xavien Howard's game has fallen off the past few seasons. PFF hasn't given him an elite coverage grade since 2020, but that doesn't mean Howard doesn't have anything left in the tank. Sure, he's 30 years old, but the 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback has played a lot of good football and the right scheme might be able to get at least one more productive season out of the former All-Pro.

Tyler Boyd, wide receiver

At 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, Tyler Boyd has ideal size for a wideout, and he even has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name. But the 29-year-old hasn't received much interest in free agency, and we don't really know why. Coming off a 667-yard, two-touchdown season in Cincinnati, Boyd would be just fine as a secondary or third-receiver option.

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback

Another aging player who may not have much more to offer, Stephon Gilmore brings 12 years of NFL experience, which includes five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro selections. Gilmore has recorded an interception in every year he's played, and chances are, he'd still get his hands on a few passes if another team gives him an opportunity.

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver

While his game no longer matches the gravity of his name, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a productive receiver who still flashes playmaking potential. He hasn't touched 1,000 yards since 2019, but in the right offense with an accurate quarterback, OBJ could still likely generate somewhere between 500-800 yards as a complementary option.

Connor Williams, center/guard

NFL teams love versatility, and Connor Williams is an offensive lineman who has played well at center and guard. Pro Football Focus' second-highest-rated center last season, Williams should have no trouble filling a starting role in 2024.

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback

We saw a record-tying six quarterbacks selected in the first round, but for the teams who didn't land their top target (Raiders), there's always the free agent market. While Las Vegas may not want another veteran, other teams would be happy to sign a battle-tested QB with playoff experience like Ryan Tannehill. Teams like Miami or Chicago could make sense for the former Pro Bowl QB.

Justin Simmons, safety

