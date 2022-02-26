LeBron James reportedly wanted Sam Presti to take over as Lakers general manager

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is trying to squash the speculation that he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers when his contract ends. While he might be loyal to Los Angeles, though, he reportedly doesn’t hold that same level of commitment to general manager Rob Pelinka.

It’s evident the relationship between LeBron and the Lakers’ front office is in a bad place. Even before reports of rising tension between the two sides, the four-time NBA champion spent All-Star Weekend praising rival executives.

The 37-year-old heaped praise on Koby Altman, the Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations. He also stated a case for Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti to win NBA MVP because of his phenomenal scouting and drafting.

Many around the league took notice. Speaking to FOX Sports’ Ric Bucher, one NBA general manager shared that the talk around the NBA is LeBron wanted to push the Lakers to fire Pelinka and hire Presti.

“I heard that he was trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob. I don’t see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there.” Eastern Conference general manager on LeBron James’ interest in Sam Presti, via FOX Sports’ Ric Bucher

It’s worth noting, Los Angeles is already giving LeBron a significant amount of input on the roster. He’s a huge part of the reason the Lakers backed out of the Buddy Hield trade this last offseason so they could acquire Russell Westbrook.

It’s possible the Lakers clean house this summer, firing Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel. However, Oklahoma City won’t part ways with Presti voluntarily and the Lakers lack the assets to acquire him from the Thunder.

Ultimately, James needs to make things work in Los Angeles. The franchise made the ultimate commitment to him and will once again make concessions to an all-time great this offseason. Given LeBron’s history of decision-making on trades and signings, perhaps allowing him to pick the next coach and general manager isn’t a smart move.

