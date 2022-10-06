Las Vegas Raiders made necessary addition to linebacker corps with Blake Martinez signing

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s set the record straight about the obvious right off the top. The Las Vegas Raiders are an ideal fit for Blake Martinez because he’s familiar with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system, and his strengths overlap Denzel Perryman’s strong suits as an inside linebacker.

Not only did Martinez play under Graham for two seasons with the New York Giants, they also crossed paths during the 2018 campaign when Graham served as the Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and run-game coordinator. That year, Martinez had his most productive term, registering 144 tackles, 10 tackle for loss and a career-high five sacks.

Pay attention to Martinez’s sack numbers from 2018. He had success as a supplementary pass-rusher for the Packers who needed to generate pressure. On that Green Bay defense, only two other players had more sacks than him, Kyler Fackrell (10.5) and Kenny Clark (six). Martinez blitzed on 61 plays compared 67 plays combined between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Through four weeks, the Raiders have a relatively low blitz rate compared to teams across the league, tied for 22nd with the Houston Texans. Because of Vegas’ inconsistent pass rush (aside from Maxx Crosby), we could see Martinez occasionally shoot gaps to flush quarterbacks toward the edge. As he did four years ago, the veteran linebacker can also get the job done by himself.

Blake Martinez provides the Las Vegas Raiders with a sure tackler

Martinez’s ability to generate pressure for a defense that needs to make the quarterback a little more uncomfortable isn’t the most valuable part of his game as the Raiders prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Monday. Remember, the top quarterbacks, like Patrick Mahomes, can gash defenses if a coordinator dials up too many blitzes.

Like Perryman, Martinez is a tackling machine who’s quick to diagnose plays and take down his target with a low miss rate. In his last full season (2020), he only missed 6.2% of his tackles, which is top-notch for a defender on the field for 99% of the snaps.

For four consecutive seasons (2017-2020), Martinez recorded 144-plus tackles, so he’s certainly an asset to the run defense, though headed into Monday’s contest against Kansas City, the Las Vegas Raiders absolutely need his leadership and knowledge of Graham’s system.

On Wednesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talked about how the Chiefs will get you to look in one direction and run a play on the opposite side of the field.

“They want you to look over here, and then all of the sudden the ball is over here. And you’re kind of [saying] ‘what happened?’ What has always impressed me about them, is how well they execute those things.” Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels heading into Week 5 against the Chiefs

The Raiders need a field general who’s experienced and isn’t going to fall for the eye candy that head coach Andy Reid puts out there. As many saw last Sunday, the Chiefs’ coaching staff uses creativity to deceive and keep a defense guessing as to what’s going on.

With 80 games on his resume through six seasons, Martinez has seen and played a lot of football. And since his early days in Green Bay, he’s been a natural communicator with the ability to translate a coordinator’s plan for his teammates.

In a chess match with Reid and Mahomes, Vegas has to be able to match football wits with a pair that’s gashed defenses for five seasons and counting.

While some people may get caught up in Martinez’s shortcomings in pass coverage, allowing a 102.1 passer rating in three of the last four years, he can read and anticipate what’s about to unfold before the snap and make the necessary calls to position his teammates in the appropriate position to make a play. That’s the most underrated responsibility for the quarterback of a defense.

When you see miscommunications, busted coverages and misalignments, a savvy veteran can clear up some of those mistakes.

Within the AFC West, Reid has a clear advantage over the younger head coaches in the division who are still learning to balance their offenses, when to push the envelope on fourth downs and the necessary moments to trust the quarterback.

How do you level the playing field against an elite-level coach like Reid? You sign heady players who can help Graham counter the Chiefs’ schemes between the white lines. As a player, who’s had the headset and made pre-snap calls, Martinez checks that box. Beyond the physical aspects of his game, don’t overlook the intangibles that he could bring to the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense if called upon to start in Perryman’s place.

