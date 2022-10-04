Las Vegas Raiders: 3 subtle wrinkles to carry over from 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos felt like they found an oasis in the middle of a desert on a 130-degree day. Going into Sunday’s contest with an 0-3 record, they teetered on the verge of a bottom-out start in Josh McDaniels’ second head-coaching stint.

Instead, the Raiders gained some momentum before a Monday night division showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Before we turn our attention to a bitter rival, what can the Raiders take from their first win and replicate going forward?

While many analysts and writers have pointed out the biggest takeaway, the re-emergence of the ground attack that featured Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 144 yards with two touchdowns, Vegas can do a few more things on both sides of the ball to build on Sunday’s triumph.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule

Derek Carr utilizes mobility on first-down runs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with quarterback Derek Carr, who didn’t throw a touchdown pass but made some key plays to help lead the Raiders to victory.

As a ball-carrier, Carr turned back the clock to his years under former head coach Jon Gruden, rushing for five first downs, including one 20-yard run that set up the Raiders for a successful 39-yard field goal before halftime. He also moved the chains on a couple of third-down runs, which helped Vegas go 7-of-14 on that crucial down.

In total, Carr ran for 40 yards on seven carries, and he talked about his rushing performance during the postgame press conference.

“It was something we always used to emphasize. Gru would tell me to run for two a game. And now, with the way that (defenses) are playing, if they want to double everybody, I have to take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go.” Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr on his five rushing first downs (H/T Vic Tafur)

With Gruden on the sideline and in Carr’s headset between 2018 and 2021, the veteran signal-caller steadily improved as a capable ball-carrier who made timely decisions to run for the first-down marker. On Sunday, we saw more of that from him, which will eventually force an extra defender to account for the Raiders’ signal-caller on the ground.

In the pocket, Carr’s first obligation is to feed one of his many playmakers, but when he sees tight man coverage or doesn’t find an open pass-catcher, the 31-year-old has the athleticism to take off and run for a big gain, which is exactly what he did against the Broncos’ fifth-ranked pass defense.

Related: 5 takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 4 victory

Carr doesn’t need to transform into Kyler Murray to make defenders respect his legs in the pocket, but he can do enough to draw a linebacker or safety closer to the line of scrimmage. When that happens, one of his tight ends, running backs or a slot receiver can break open in the middle of the field.

Stunts with Clelin Ferrell on the interior

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Almost forgotten because of his extended absence through training camp, Clelin Ferrell has made a moderate impact on the defensive line. Lost in the 24-19 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, he logged three quarterback hurries, per Pro Football Focus. Over the past two weeks, the fourth-year veteran has played at least 40 percent of the defensive snaps.

Against the Broncos, Ferrell didn’t show up in the box score, but he recorded a hurry and helped edge-rusher Maxx Crosby get to the quarterback on a stunt in which the former looped over the latter to beat his man for a sack. Ferrell isn’t going to receive an assist for that play, but his ability to generate some pressure on the interior aided Crosby and resulted in a seven-yard loss for Broncos.

Let’s be honest about Ferrell. He’s not going to produce at a level that fulfills the expectations of a $10-million player, but play-caller Patrick Graham can still make use of his skill set.

The Raiders need a more consistent push on the interior, and Ferrell can provide a boost while on the inside in sub-packages. Even better, Graham can line him up in different spots to fill holes or elevate underperforming areas across the defensive front.

On Sunday, Ferrell took eight snaps in the B-gap, four over the tackle and six outside the tackle, per PFF. With his versatility and some creative play calls that allow him to tag-team with Crosby, Salt and Pepper can still become a thing on the Raiders defensive line.

Justin Herron as an in-line tight end

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders made a shrewd move when they acquired offensive tackle Justin Herron and a seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots in exchange for a sixth-rounder a couple of weeks ago.

On Sunday, Herron played 17 snaps as an inline tight end (essentially the sixth offensive lineman), per PFF. For the most part, he helped solidify the Raiders’ pass protection against the Broncos’ aggressive pass rush. In the second half, Thayer Munford Jr. lined up at right tackle in place of Jermaine Eluemunor, and, at times, Herron flanked him.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders climb in NFL power rankings

For Raiders fans who remember former offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, he used Denver Kirkland in the same role through the 2016 season, which strengthened Carr’s pass protection and sealed the edges on run downs.

While Herron isn’t a key starter in the trenches, his presence should help Munford on the right side of a shaky offensive line.

McDaniels’ decision to insert Munford into the lineup through the second half of Sunday’s game may indicate an eventual pivot away from Eluemunor, and Herron would aid the rookie seventh-rounder’s growth with help on the strong side of the formation.

Maurice Moton covers the Las Vegas Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.